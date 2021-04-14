Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of SGX-ST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704 (31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager (the "Manager") of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce that HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (as trustee of Ascendas REIT) (the "Trustee") has secured two term loan facilities in an aggregate amount of A$230 million maturing in 2027 (the "Facilities").

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Manager wishes to announce that under the Facilities, it is an event of default if the Manager is removed and no replacement or substitute manager of Ascendas Reit is appointed in accordance with the terms of the trust deed constituting Ascendas Reit.

If such an event occurs and the Trustee fails to pay the outstanding amounts due and payable under the Facilities, it may trigger cross defaults under other facilities, debt issues and borrowings of Ascendas Reit and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, together with the amount owing under either of the Facilities, "Borrowings"). The aggregate level of Borrowings which are outstanding and that may be affected is approximately S$6,085 million1 (excluding interest) as at close of business today. This has taken into account the reduction in Borrowings which are to be repaid using the Facilities.

As of the date of this Announcement, the event described above has not occurred.

By Order of the Board

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited

(Company Registration No.: 200201987K)

(as manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 14 April 2021

1 Borrowings denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the prevailing exchange rates except for JPY/HKD- denominated debt issues, which are translated at the cross-currency swap rates that Ascendas Reit has committed to.

