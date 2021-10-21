Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Ascendas REIT To Acquire 11 Last Mile Logistics Properties In Kansas City, United States

Press Release

Ascendas Reit to acquire 11 last mile logistics properties in

Kansas City, United States, for S$207.8 million

22 October 2021, Singapore - Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of 11 logistics properties located in Kansas City, United States ("US") (the "Target Portfolio" or "Target Properties"), for S$207.8 million (US$156.0 million 1 ) (the "Total Purchase Consideration") (the "Proposed Acquisition") from ColFin 2017-11 Industrial Owner, LLC and ColFin Cobalt I-II Owner, LLC, third party vendors (collectively, the "Vendor").

Mr William Tay, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager said, "This acquisition of 11 logistics properties in Kansas City marks our first entry into the US logistics market and is complementary to Ascendas Reit's existing logistics portfolio.

The strong market fundamentals driven by rising warehousing requirements for e- commerce fulfilment has led to record net absorption levels and rent growth across the country. We are confident of the growth potential of this portfolio given Kansas City's geographically central location within the US and its well-developed transportation infrastructure. We believe that there will be continuous high demand for this portfolio, which comprises 200,000 sqm of last mile logistics space offering convenient access to the domestic market, midwestern population centres and other commercial hubs across the country."

Key Merits of the Proposed Acquisition

1. Kansas City's logistics sector is well-supported by its skilled workforce and geographically central location

Kansas City's logistics sector benefits from a growing population as well as a highly skilled workforce. Its population has increased by almost 21% since 20002. More than 37.7% of its residents above age 25 have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to the US average of 33.1% and about 5.9% of its workforce are employed in the