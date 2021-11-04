Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A17U   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(A17U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Acquisition Of 11 Logistics Properties In Kansas City, United States

11/04/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 11 LOGISTICS PROPERTIES IN KANSAS CITY,

UNITED STATES

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the press release of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust dated 22 October 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of 11 logistics properties (the "Press Release").

Further to the Press Release, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, in its capacity as manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the Target Properties by Ascendas Reit US 1 LLC, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has been completed today.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Michelle Koh

Company Secretary

5 November 2021

1

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this press release. Neither Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd ("Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this press release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this press release.

The past performance of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the Ascendas Reit ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX- ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.

2

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:05:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
02:06pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Acquisition Of 11 Logistics Properties ..
PU
11/02Ascendas REIT Issues $122 Million of Bonds Due 2031
MT
10/29Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Ms Chong Chiet Ping As Non-Executive Independent ..
PU
10/29Changes To Composition Of Board And Board Committees
PU
10/29Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Retirement of Chong Chiet Ping as Non-E..
CI
10/22ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : to Acquire 11-Asset Logistic Portfolio in the US fo..
MT
10/22Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to acquire Portfolio of 11 logistics prope..
CI
10/21ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Ascendas REIT To Acquire 11 Last Mile Logistics Prope..
PU
10/21ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Subs..
PU
10/20ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Converts Ascendas Fusion 5 into Limited Liability P..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 198 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2021 611 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2021 5 671 M 4 197 M 4 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 13 088 M 9 692 M 9 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,12 SGD
Average target price 3,53 SGD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Swan-Gin Beh Chairman
Lawden Tan Head-Investment & Business Development
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.70%9 692
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.18%75 200
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.61%44 990
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.26%40 897
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.16.44%32 158
SEGRO PLC37.19%21 360