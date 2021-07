Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Divestment Of Three Logistics Properties In Australia

The proceeds from the Divestments may be recycled to fund committed investments, repay existing indebtedness, extend loans to subsidiaries, fund general corporate and working capital needs and/or make distributions to Unitholders. In accordance with Ascendas Reit's Trust Deed, the Manager will receive a divestment fee of 0.5% of the sale price of the Properties, which would be paid in cash.

Further to the press release dated 3 June 2021, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce that the divestments of one logistics property (1314 Ferntree Gully Road) located in Melbourne and two logistics properties (82 Noosa Street and 62 Stradbroke Street) located in Brisbane, Australia (collectively the "Properties") have been completed (the "Divestments").

