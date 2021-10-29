Log in
    A17U   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(A17U)
Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Ms Chong Chiet Ping As Non-Executive Independent Director

10/29/2021 | 05:59am EDT
APPENDIX A

MS CHONG CHIET PING

PAST PRINCIPAL COMMITMENTS INCLUDING DIRECTORSHIPS (FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS)

No.

Name

Nature of Appointment

1.

Aitech Robotics and Automation Pte. Ltd.

Director

2.

Avetics Global Pte. Ltd.

Director

3.

Lean Care Solutions Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Director

PRESENT PRINCIPAL COMMITMENTS INCLUDING DIRECTORSHIPS

No.

Name

Nature of Appointment

1.

Third Wave Power Pte Ltd

Director

2.

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited

Director

3.

GreenMeadows Accelerator Pte Ltd

Director

4.

Nucleus Dynamics Pte Ltd

Director

5.

National Research Foundation

Technical Advisor (Central Gap)

6.

Smart Animal Husbandry Care Pte Ltd

Director

7.

Multiwater Holdings Pte Ltd

Director

8.

Moovita Pte Ltd

Director

9.

Small World Accelerator Pte Ltd

Director

10.

SHAOFEN Labs Pte Ltd

Director

1

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 198 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2021 611 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2021 5 671 M 4 217 M 4 217 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 12 921 M 9 614 M 9 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,08 SGD
Average target price 3,53 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Swan-Gin Beh Chairman
Lawden Tan Head-Investment & Business Development
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.36%9 614
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.49%74 028
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.75%44 533
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.54%31 910
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION17.66%28 550
SEGRO PLC39.30%21 911