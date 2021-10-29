Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Ms Chong Chiet Ping As Non-Executive Independent Director

APPENDIX A
MS CHONG CHIET PING
PAST PRINCIPAL COMMITMENTS INCLUDING DIRECTORSHIPS (FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS)
1.
Aitech Robotics and Automation Pte. Ltd.
Director
2.
Avetics Global Pte. Ltd.
Director
3.
Lean Care Solutions Corporation Pte. Ltd.
Director
PRESENT PRINCIPAL COMMITMENTS INCLUDING DIRECTORSHIPS
No.
Name
Nature of Appointment
1.
Third Wave Power Pte Ltd
Director
2.
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
Director
3.
GreenMeadows Accelerator Pte Ltd
Director
4.
Nucleus Dynamics Pte Ltd
Director
5.
National Research Foundation
Technical Advisor (Central Gap)
6.
Smart Animal Husbandry Care Pte Ltd
Director
7.
Multiwater Holdings Pte Ltd
Director
8.
Moovita Pte Ltd
Director
9.
Small World Accelerator Pte Ltd
Director
10.
SHAOFEN Labs Pte Ltd
Director
