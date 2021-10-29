(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Company"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce the retirement of Ms Chong Chiet Ping as Non- Executive Independent Director and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021.

The information required to be disclosed under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in relation to the above retirement is provided to the SGX-ST in the accompanying announcement.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the abovementioned retirement, the members of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021 are as follows: