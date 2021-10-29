Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A17U   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(A17U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changes To Composition Of Board And Board Committees

10/29/2021 | 05:49am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Company"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce the retirement of Ms Chong Chiet Ping as Non- Executive Independent Director and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021.

The information required to be disclosed under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in relation to the above retirement is provided to the SGX-ST in the accompanying announcement.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the abovementioned retirement, the members of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021 are as follows:

Board of Directors

Dr Beh Swan Gin

Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr William Tay Wee Leong

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director

Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian

Non-Executive Lead Independent Director

Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran

Non-Executive Independent Director

Ms Ong Lee Keang Maureen

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr Manohar Khiatani

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director

Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director

Audit and Risk Committee

Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian

Chairman

Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat

Member

Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran

Member

Ms Ong Lee Keang Maureen

Member

Investment Committee1

Mr Manohar Khiatani

Chairman

Dr Beh Swan Gin

Member

Mr William Tay Wee Leong

Member

Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat

Member

Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran

Member

Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey

Member

1 No change

1

Nominating and Remuneration Committee1

Dr Beh Swan Gin

Chairman

Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian

Member

Mr Manohar Khiatani

Member

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Michelle Koh

Company Secretary

29 October 2021

Important Notice

The past performance of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the Ascendas Reit ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.

1 No change

2

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
