(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Company"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce the retirement of Ms Chong Chiet Ping as Non- Executive Independent Director and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021.
The information required to be disclosed under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in relation to the above retirement is provided to the SGX-ST in the accompanying announcement.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Following the abovementioned retirement, the members of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021 are as follows:
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Dr Beh Swan Gin
|
Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mr William Tay Wee Leong
|
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
|
Non-Executive Lead Independent Director
|
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ms Ong Lee Keang Maureen
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mr Manohar Khiatani
|
Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director
|
Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey
|
Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director
|
Audit and Risk Committee
|
|
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
|
Chairman
|
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
|
Member
|
Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran
|
Member
|
Ms Ong Lee Keang Maureen
|
Member
|
Investment Committee1
|
|
Mr Manohar Khiatani
|
Chairman
|
Dr Beh Swan Gin
|
Member
|
Mr William Tay Wee Leong
|
Member
|
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
|
Member
|
Mr Chinniah Kunnasagaran
|
Member
|
Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey
|
Member
|
1 No change
|
1
|
Nominating and Remuneration Committee1
|
Dr Beh Swan Gin
|
Chairman
|
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
|
Member
|
Mr Manohar Khiatani
|
Member
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200201987K)
(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)
Michelle Koh
Company Secretary
29 October 2021
Important Notice
The past performance of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the Ascendas Reit ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.
1 No change
2
Disclaimer
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:48:01 UTC.