Replace - Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore
pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT: FULL YEARLY
RESULTS - RECTIFICATION OF TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") (the "Manager") refers to its announcement reference no. SG210202OTHR75E6 made on 2 February 2021 in relation to the financial results of Ascendas Reit for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
The Manager would like to inform that the 64th distribution for the period from 19 November
2020 to 31 December 2020 on Page 20 should be corrected as below:
|
Distribution Type/ Rate
|
Taxable
|
Tax-exempt
|
Capital
|
Total
|
Amount (cents per units)
|
1.209
|
0.051
|
0.418
|
1.678
To replace the original table due to a typographical error.
|
Distribution Type/ Rate
|
Taxable
|
Tax-exempt
|
Capital
|
Total
|
Amount (cents per units)
|
1.201
|
0.051
|
0.426
|
1.678
By Order of the Board
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
(Company Registration No. 200201987K)
(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)
Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 5 February 2021
Important Notice
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this announcement. Neither Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd ("Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any us e of, reliance on or distribution of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this announcement.
The past performance of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the Ascendas Reit ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Un its are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.
