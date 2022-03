Ascendis Pharma A/S : Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering - Form 6-K

Ascendis Pharma Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create new product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, US$500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Ascendis Pharma also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional US$75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Ascendis Pharma, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier redeemed or converted. At any time before the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, noteholders may convert their notes at their option into Ascendis Pharma's ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") (each representing one of Ascendis Pharma's ordinary shares as of the date of this release), together, if applicable, with cash in lieu of any fractional ADS, at the then-applicable conversion rate. The notes will be optionally redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at Ascendis Pharma's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after April 7, 2025, but only if the last reported sale price per ADS exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. In addition, the notes will be optionally redeemable, in whole and not in part, at Ascendis Pharma's option at any time in connection with certain changes in tax law. The optional redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be optionally redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the optional redemption date. Noteholders whose notes are called for optional redemption may convert their notes at their option at any time before the close of business on the second business day immediately before the applicable optional redemption date, and any such notes that are so converted will not receive the optional redemption price. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering. Ascendis Pharma intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase up to 1.0 million ADSs concurrently with the pricing of the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate, as Ascendis Pharma's agent. These repurchases, and any other repurchases of the ADSs or ordinary shares, may increase, or reduce the size of a decrease in, the trading price of the ADSs and ordinary shares, and repurchases executed concurrently with the pricing of the offering may affect the initial terms of the notes, including the initial conversion price. Ascendis Pharma intends to use the remaining net proceeds to support the commercialization and further development of TransCon hGH, to fund pre-commercialization activities and clinical development of TransCon PTH, clinical development of its other endocrinology rare disease programs and its oncology programs, including TransCon PTH, TransCon CNP, TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist and TransCon IL-2b/g, to identify and progress development of new product candidates, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. - 1 -

The offer and sale of the notes, the ADSs issuable upon conversion of the notes and the ordinary shares represented by such ADSs have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes, such ADSs and such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes, the ADSs issuable upon conversion of the notes or the ordinary shares represented by such ADSs, nor will there be any sale of the notes, such ADSs or such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. About Ascendis Pharma A/S Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis Pharma's future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Ascendis Pharma's (i) expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the offering, (ii) the intended use of the proceeds from the offering, (iii) expectations with respect to the concurrent repurchase of the ADSs, (iv) expectations with respect to granting the initial purchasers an option to purchase additional notes, (v) product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas, and (vi) expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis Pharma may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis Pharma makes, including the following: risks and uncertainties related to completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions (including market interest rates) and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to - 2 -