Ascendis Pharma A/S : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

On October 3, 2022, the Company announced completion of the dose-escalation portion and recommendation of the Phase 2 dose in transcendIT-101, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, alone or in combination with pembrolizumab. TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist is a novel investigational product candidate designed for sustained, localized release of resiquimod (a potent immune-response modifier with clinically demonstrated anti-tumor activity) with low systemic exposure. The abstract for the dose-escalation topline data was accepted for an oral presentation at SITC 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer being held November 8-12 in Boston.

All patients in the dose escalation portion of the trial had advanced or metastatic solid-tumors and had progressed on prior treatments. In the next phase of the trial, the recommended Phase 2 dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist will be evaluated in four cohorts focused on cancers where increased Toll-like receptor (TLR) activity has potential to improve adaptive immune activation and host defense against cancers. The cohorts include head and neck squamous-cell carcinoma (HNSCC); other HPV-associated cancers; melanoma; and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). In this portion of the study, all participants will be treated every three weeks with intratumoral TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab. Limits on prior lines of therapy vary by cohort.

Later this year, Ascendis will initiate a clinical investigation of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist intratumoral treatment in combination with TransCon IL-2 ß/g, the company's product candidate designed for systemic activation of tumor-antigen specific cytotoxic cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

