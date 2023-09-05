New TransCon™ Carrier Platform
September 5, 2023
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our prospective product candidates; intellectual property strategies; clinical trial results; the expected timing of future clinical trial results; the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates; timing and likelihood of success; plans and objectives of management for future operations; and future results of current and anticipated products and product candidates are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 16, 2023, particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects." In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise after the date of this presentation.
This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
Expanding the TransCon Platform
TransCon
Prodrug:
3 components
TransCon
Linker
Aromatic Cyclic Imide
DKP
Carbamate
Bicin
TransCon
Carrier
Soluble Carriers
Insoluble Carriers
Parent
Drug
AEG Pyroglutamate
New Novel Carriers
Antibodies, Antibody Fragments, Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules
New carrier platform allows for high-volume manufacturing with low cost of goods
Expanding the TransCon Platform
New Novel Carriers
Integrating established benefits of TransCon linker technologies
- Release of unmodified parent drug
New carrier platform designed for
- High-volumemanufacturing
- Low cost of goods
- Development of product candidates targeted at large disease states
Multi-layered patent strategy
- TransCon prodrugs eligible for new composition of matter IP
- Enables new patent life for prodrugs of parent drugs
New carrier platform allows for high-volume manufacturing with low cost of goods
TransCon Novel Carrier Semaglutide: PK Rat and Primate
SQ TransCon Semaglutide:
SQ TransCon Semaglutide:
Rat T½ of ~30 h compared to
Primate T½ of ~140 h compared to
12h* for semaglutide
54h* for semaglutide
Plasma concentration of
released semaglutide
(ng/mL)
Plasma concentration of
released semaglutide
(ng/mL)
TransCon novel carrier significantly prolongs the apparent half-life of semaglutide
*FDA file 209637Orig1s000
LLOQ = Lower limit of quantification
Exposure extrapolated from elimination phase from 72h (rats) and 336h (NHP)
