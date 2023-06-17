Advanced search
Ascendis Pharma A/S : Phase 3 PaTHway Trial Week 52 Open-Label Extension Results

06/17/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of TransCon™ PTH in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism: 52-Week Results From the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial

Presented at ENDO 2023

June 17, 2023

TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate. For investor communication only. Not for use in product promotion. Not for further distribution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our prospective product candidates; clinical trial results; the expected timing of future clinical trial results; the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates; timing and likelihood of success; plans and objectives of management for future operations; and future results of current and anticipated products and product candidates are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 16, 2023, particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects." In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © June 2023 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

2

TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate. For investor communication only. Not for use in product promotion. Not for further distribution.

PTH Therapy for Hypoparathyroidism

  • An intact PTH axis maintains normal serum calcium and phosphate homeostasis1,2
    • PTH acts on bone, kidney, and indirectly, intestine1,3
    • Promotes normal nerve and muscle function4
  • Conventional therapy for hypoparathyroidism (active vitamin D [e.g., calcitriol, alfacalcidol], calcium) aims to alleviate hypocalcemic symptoms but fails to restore normal PTH physiology
  • PTH therapy for hypoparathyroidism should provide PTH levels within the physiological range and restore downstream calcitriol, promoting independence from conventional therapy and normalizing:
    • Serum and urine biochemistries
    • Skeletal health
    • Quality of life

2,5

PTH, parathyroid hormone

  1. Brandi ML, et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2016;101(6):2273-2283. 2. Shoback DM, et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2016;101(6):2300-2312. 3. Bilezikian JP, et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2016;101(6):2313-2324.
  1. Mannstadt M, et al. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2017; 3:17055. 5. Vetter T, et al. Curr Opin Nephrol and Hypertens. 2002;11:403-410.

3

TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate. For investor communication only. Not for use in product promotion. Not for further distribution.

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) Design

TransCon

TransCon

Active PTH

carrier

linker

Receptor

Renal

clearance

PTH

Linker cleavage

(inactive)

under physiologic

conditions

  • TransCon PTH is an investigational prodrug, administered once daily, with sustained release of active PTH designed to provide PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day
  • TransCon PTH is a prodrug of PTH(1-34) developed as a therapy for adults with hypoparathyroidism

PTH, parathyroid hormone; TransCon, transient conjugation

Karpf DB, et al. J Bone Miner Res. 2020;35(8):1430-1440.

4

TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate. For investor communication only. Not for use in product promotion. Not for further distribution.

TransCon PTH Phase 3 PaTHway Trial Design (NCT04701203)

Screening

≤4 weeks

Randomization (3:1)

82 adults with hypoparathyroidism receiving conventional therapy (active vitamin D + calcium)

Co-administered with conventional therapy

Open-Label Extension

Placebo, titrated based on

ParticipantsAll

n=78 completed treatment through Week 52

TransCon PTH 18 µg/day, titrated

based on algorithm

TransCon PTH

(titrated to optimal dose)

algorithm

Blinded period to Week 26

Week 52

Week 182

Multi-Component Efficacy Endpoint

Proportion of participants with:

  • Serum calcium in the normal range (8.3-10.6 mg/dL) and
  • Independence from therapeutic doses of calciuma and
  • Independence from active vitamin Db

Secondary Endpoints

  • HPES-Symptomphysical and cognitive domain scores
  • HPES-Impactphysical functioning and daily life domain scores
  • SF-36Physical Functioning subscale score
  • Bone turnover markers (P1NP, CTx) and BMD by DXA

Safety and Tolerability Endpoints

  • 24-hoururine calcium
  • Incidence of Adverse Events, Serious Adverse Events, and Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events

aIndependence from therapeutic doses of calcium is defined as a standing dose of elemental calcium ≤600 mg on the day prior to the week 52 visit bIndependence from active vitamin D is defined as a standing dose of active vitamin D equal to zero on the day prior to the week 52 visit

BMD, bone mineral density; CTx, C-terminal telopeptide of type 1 collagen; DXA, dual x-ray absorptiometry; HPES, Hypoparathyroidism Patient Experience Scale; SF-36,36-Item Short Form Survey; P1NP, procollagen type 1 N-terminal propeptide; PTH, Parathyroid Hormone

5

TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate. For investor communication only. Not for use in product promotion. Not for further distribution.

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
