Ascendis Pharma A/S : Phase 3 PaTHway Trial Week 52 Open-Label Extension Results

Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of TransCon™ PTH in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism: 52-Week Results From the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial
Presented at ENDO 2023
June 17, 2023
TransCon PTH is an investigational product candidate.
82 adults with hypoparathyroidism receiving conventional therapy (active vitamin D + calcium)
Co-administered with conventional therapy
Open-Label Extension
Placebo, titrated based on
ParticipantsAll
n=78 completed treatment through Week 52
TransCon PTH 18 µg/day, titrated
based on algorithm
TransCon PTH
(titrated to optimal dose)
algorithm
Blinded period to Week 26
Week 52
Week 182
Multi-Component Efficacy Endpoint
Proportion of participants with:
Serum calcium in the normal range (8.3-10.6 mg/dL) and
Independence from therapeutic doses of calciumaand
Independence from active vitamin Db
Secondary Endpoints
HPES-Symptomphysical and cognitive domain scores
HPES-Impactphysical functioning and daily life domain scores
SF-36Physical Functioning subscale score
Bone turnover markers (P1NP, CTx) and BMD by DXA
Safety and Tolerability Endpoints
24-hoururine calcium
Incidence of Adverse Events, Serious Adverse Events, and Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events
aIndependence from therapeutic doses of calcium is defined as a standing dose of elemental calcium ≤600 mg on the day prior to the week 52 visit bIndependence from active vitamin D is defined as a standing dose of active vitamin D equal to zero on the day prior to the week 52 visit
