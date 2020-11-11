Ascendis Pharma A/S to Host Virtual Oncology R&D Day on Friday, November 20

Log in
11/11/2020 | 05:30pm EST

Event will provide an overview of how Ascendis is applying its TransCon technology platform and its unique algorithm for product innovation to the therapeutic area of oncology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will host a virtual Oncology R&D Day on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The event will provide an overview on the company’s strategy to apply the TransCon technology platform, which has been clinically validated in endocrinology rare disease, to our second therapeutic area of oncology to create product opportunities that have the potential to represent a paradigm shift in treating patients with cancer.

The event will include updates on Ascendis’ two leading oncology programs: TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist and TransCon IL-2 β/γ, for long-lasting activation of Toll-like receptor (TLR)7/8 or interleukin-2 ( IL-2) receptor β/γ, respectively.

Oncology R&D Day Conference Call and Webcast information

Ascendis Pharma will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide an overview and update the company’s oncology product pipeline. Details include:

DateNovember 20, 2020
Time12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET
Dial In (U.S.)844-290-3904
Dial In (International)574-990-1036
Access Code8695366

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S 

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ strategy to create product opportunities that have the potential to represent a completely new paradigm shift in treating patients with cancer, (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, (iii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (iv) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ prospectus supplement filed on July 9, 2020 and Ascendis’ current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © November 2020 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor contacts:Media contact:
Tim LeeRon Rogers
Ascendis PharmaAscendis Pharma
(650) 374-6343(650) 507-5208
tle@ascendispharma.comrrs@ascendispharma.com
  
Patti Bank 
Westwicke Partners 
(415) 513-1284 
patti.bank@westwicke.com 
ir@ascendispharma.com 

Primary Logo


