Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd. (ST) has added three new endocrinology therapies to its specialist portfolio, following an exclusive distribution agreement with Danish company Ascendis Pharma A/S. Under the terms of the agreement, ST will commercialise Ascendis Pharma's weekly injectable paediatric human growth hormone treatment SKYTROFATM (lonapegsomatropin), hypoparathyroidism treatment YORVIPATHTM (palopegteriparatide) and investigational achondroplasia therapy TransCon? CNP (navepegritide). The third product ?

TransCon CNP ? is in development by Ascendis Pharma for the treatment of achondroplasia (ACH), the most common genetic form of skeletal dysplasia and resulting disproportionate short stature, following successful Phase 2 trial results.