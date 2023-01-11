Ascent Industries : Chemicals Executive Vice President Appointed to SOCMA Executive Committee

John Zuppo III to serve as Member-At-Large on Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates Executive Committee starting January 2023

OAK BROOK, IL - Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) ("Ascent" or the "Company"), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, is proud to announce its Executive Vice President of Ascent Chemicals, John Zuppo III, has been appointed to the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) Executive Committee, beginning January 2023.

"It's a tremendous honor to join my peers in serving on the SOCMA Executive Committee," Zuppo said. "SOCMA has a rich history of advancing important initiatives for our industry and I'm eager to get to work to help further these advancements. From regulatory and industry trends to the upcoming SOCMA Trade Show in March, SOCMA is instrumental in advancing our industry."

SOCMA "supports and fosters the growth of the specialty and batch chemical manufacturing industry by delivering legislative and regulatory advocacy, promoting the highest levels of safety, and strengthening business intelligence and manufacturing operations." Its vision is to "unite the industry by providing a forum for advocacy, operational excellence and commercial growth, while rooted in the principle of safe operations."

With over two decades of executive leadership experience, Zuppo joined Ascent Chemicals in October 2021. Previously, he served as CEO of DanChem, which Ascent acquired on October 25, 2021. While at the helm of DanChem, Zuppo led an effective turnaround of the business and more than doubled profitability prior to the successful exit. He accomplished this through reorganizing the entire leadership team, investing in engineering and process development capabilities, building a robust sales funnel with a new commercial team that generated long-term sustainable growth, and creating a culture with core pillars of focus on fostering empowerment and accountability throughout the organization.

Prior to DanChem, Zuppo spent nearly a decade in various leadership roles at Emerald Performance Materials, a leading producer of advanced specialty chemicals. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in organizational behavior from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. In addition, he also holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Akron.

About Ascent Industries Co.

Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Ascent, please visit its web site at www.ascentco.com.

Released January 11, 2023