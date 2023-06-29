Legacy Slovenian Investment & ECT Damages Claim

2022 has been a year of significant change directly impacting the Company's flagship project in Slovenia, with the Government of Slovenia, in April 2022, voting to implement changes to the country's mining laws which, specific to the Company, included a ban on the production of hydrocarbons with the use of any form of stimulation which then came quickly into effect in May. Given that the future development plans of the Petisovci field have always included the use of low volume hydraulic stimulation (in conformity with the EU definition on stimulation levels), which has been conducted some thirty or more times on the field during the last fifty years, the ban has now destroyed the full economic value of Ascent's investment in Slovenia given that the Company will now no longer be able to execute the field development plan to be able to produce the 400+bcf discovered gas in place in the tight rock reservoirs. As such, the Company undertook a review of the Petisovci field at the end of the year and recognising that the economic value had been substantially destroyed, took the decision to recognise a 100% write down of the historical PPE and capitalised exploration costs totalling £39.7m.

The Company responded quickly to these law changes and served the Republic of Slovenia ("Slovenia" or "the State") with a new notice of dispute of further breaches under the UK-Slovenia bilateral investment treaty ("BIT") and the Energy Charter Treaty ('ECT') on 5 May 2022. The Company then entered into a binding damages agreement, appointing Enyo Law LLP to represent it in its dispute with the State, as announced on 30 May 2022. Enyo Law LLP is a specialist arbitration and litigation legal firm who filed both of the Notices of Disputes on behalf of the Company and who represented the Company in 2021's pre-arbitration negotiations with the Republic of Slovenia. On 15 August 2022, the Company formally initiated arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Slovenia with a revised monetary damages claim in excess of €500 million, which was accepted and successfully registered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") on 1 September 2022. It should be cautioned that in the event the Company is successful in its claim any amount actually received by the Company may be significantly lower.

The Company appointed Mr Klaus Reichert (German/Irish) as its arbitrator in November 2022. Mr Reichert is a very experienced arbitrator having participated in over 250 disputes. In December 2022, Slovenia appointed Ms Brigitte Stern, a French professor and experienced arbitrator. Post period end Dr Raed Fathallah (Canadian, French, Lebanese) was appointed as president arbitrator and accordingly on 7 March 2023 the Tribunal was constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Following a procedural first session in April 2023 the case will continue to progress through the structured arbitration process. It should be cautioned that in the event the Company is successful in its claim any amount actually received by the Company may be significantly lower.

The claim results from what the Board believe to be a populist campaign carried out by Slovenia against the Company and its investment, which has prevented the development of the Petišovci oil and gas field. In particular, Slovenia has prevented the restimulation of two wells (PG-10 and PG-11A) in 2017, which was necessary to maintain the levels of gas produced from the tight rock reservoir (as has been done multiple times over the last fifty years). This frustration of the ability to develop the field was initiated via a decision of the State's regulator, the Slovenian Environment Agency ("ARSO"), which determined that an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") would be required to be approved in order to conduct the low-volume hydraulic stimulation, even though such an EIA was not required and never had been previously under Slovenian law, and ARSO's conclusion was contrary to the conclusion of Slovenia's own expert bodies. This decision significantly slowed down the development of the field by the Company. Pending such low-volume hydraulic