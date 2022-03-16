Ascent Resources Raises Monthly Revenue Guidance for Slovenia Gas Wells

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Ascent Resources PLC said Wednesday that it now expects to generate net revenue of at least 150,000 euros ($164,348) a month from its Petisovci gas project in Slovenia.

The London-listed energy company said this forecast assumes an average gas price of EUR120 a megawatt hour, and represents a 50% increase on previous expectations announced in October.

In addition, Ascent said that Slovenia is seeking to prohibit all forms of hydraulic stimulation for hydrocarbon exploration and production, which further reinforces the company's claim against the country under the Energy Charter Treaty and U.K.-Slovenia Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Shares at 0928 GMT were down 1.5% at 3.30 pence.

