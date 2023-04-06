Ascent Resources to sue settlement payment to fund operation

Ascent Resources PLC - Latin America and Europe-focused energy and natural resources company - Says it expects to begin PG-11A well maintenance and operation works once it receives the payment from the settlement agreement announced on Wednesday. Ascent announced on Wednesday that it Slovenian subsidiary Ascent Slovenia Ltd would agreed to settle a revenue dispute with Geoenergo for EUR1.7 million, of which it will receive EUR288,689 - the balance after it pays EUR1.4 million in a separate settlement with Petrol Geo.

Current share price: 3.40 pence each

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

