Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ascent Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   GB00BJVH7905

ASCENT RESOURCES PLC

(AST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:12:12 2023-04-06 am EDT
3.400 GBX   +3.03%
07:32aAscent Resources to sue settlement payment to fund operation
AN
04/04Ascent Resources settles disputes with Geoenergo and Petrol Geo
AN
04/04FTSE 100 Set to Rise After US Gains; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascent Resources to sue settlement payment to fund operation

04/06/2023 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ascent Resources PLC - Latin America and Europe-focused energy and natural resources company - Says it expects to begin PG-11A well maintenance and operation works once it receives the payment from the settlement agreement announced on Wednesday. Ascent announced on Wednesday that it Slovenian subsidiary Ascent Slovenia Ltd would agreed to settle a revenue dispute with Geoenergo for EUR1.7 million, of which it will receive EUR288,689 - the balance after it pays EUR1.4 million in a separate settlement with Petrol Geo.

Current share price: 3.40 pence each

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
07:32aAscent Resources to sue settlement payment to fund operation
AN
04/04Ascent Resources settles disputes with Geoenergo and Petrol Geo
AN
04/04FTSE 100 Set to Rise After US Gains; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
02/23Pittards profit warning; R&Q premiums rise
AN
02/23FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down as Rolls-Royce Can't Offset Other Drags
DJ
02/23More UK Rates Rises Could Be Needed Sooner to Avoid..
DJ
02/23Rolls-Royce CEO Seems to Have Got Investors Excited as Shares Jump
DJ
02/03Ascent Resources to begin Slovenia maintenance works
AN
2022Ascent Resources plc Appoints Marco Fumagalli, to the Board as A Non-Executive Director..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Time Out eyes Riyadh; MTI Wireless wins deal
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,97 M -2,46 M -2,46 M
Net Debt 2021 0,44 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,47 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascent Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrew Denis Dennan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Leonardo Salvadori Technical Director
Stephen James Birrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Graham-Wood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENT RESOURCES PLC-12.00%7
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.82%323 906
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%131 323
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 533
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 744
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.52%64 773
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer