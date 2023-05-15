Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTI   US0436356069

ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ASTI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
0.2071 USD   -12.25%
05:25pAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
05:24pAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/11Ascent Solar Technologies Names Jin Jo as Chief Financial Officer, Bobby Gulati as Chief Operating Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/15/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THORNTON, Colo., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) (“ASTI” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“During the quarter, we took decisive actions to reposition the Company as a leader in thin-film solar and made important progress towards commercializing our technology,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “We are excited about the recent acquisition of Flisom AG’s Swiss manufacturing assets, which tripled our production capacity and allow us to fulfill existing customer contracts in the luxury goods and building-integrated PV markets.

“As evidence of our ongoing transformation, in just the last six weeks, ASTI has closed on its transformative acquisition, launched new space hardware development kits for solar applications at the Space Foundation Space Symposium, and secured $12.5 million of additional capital.

“We are confident in our strategy and believe in our product – an extraordinary renewable energy technology for all the platforms where traditional solar panels don’t work. We are committed to growing revenue, stabilizing our business, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues during the first quarter of 2023 were $124,225, including $99,225 of product revenue received on the sale of PV modules and other equipment sales, and $25,000 of total milestone and engineering revenue, as compared to total revenues of $566,210 in the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $461,795 compared to $532,890 in the first quarter of 2022.

Research, development, and manufacturing operations expense for the first quarter 2023 was approximately $1.7 million compared to approximately $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $1.6 million, and non-cash share-based compensation expense was approximately $1.4 million, compared to SG&A of $821,266 in the first quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, loss from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $(0.17) per share, as compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.20) per share for the first quarter of 2022.

Cash balance at March 31, 2023 was $6.3 million. The Company also had convertible notes, net of discounts, outstanding of $8.1 million.

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels.  Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, and more information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.  

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT
Spencer Herrmann
FischTank PR
ascent@fischtankpr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
James Masters
Vallum Advisors
ir@ascentsolar.com


All news about ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:25pAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
05:24pAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/11Ascent Solar Technologies Names Jin Jo as Chief Financial Officer, Bobby Gulati as Chie..
MT
05/11Ascent Solar Announces Leadership Team Promotions to Drive Strategic Growth
GL
05/11Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces Promotion of Bobby Gulati as Chief Operating ..
CI
05/11Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Promotion of Jin Jo as Chief Financial Officer
CI
05/08Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
05/03Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/03Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces Termination of Jeffrey Max as President
CI
05/02Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,22 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,72 M 8,72 M -
EV / Sales 2021 110x
EV / Sales 2022 43,9x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Warley President & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Jo Chief Financial Officer
David Peterson Chairman
Joseph H. Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
Joe Kigin Head-Worldwide Sales & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-85.52%9
LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.95%35 741
FIRST SOLAR, INC.54.68%24 750
TONGWEI CO.,LTD1.50%24 730
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-36.76%22 962
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.79%17 745
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer