Ascent Solar Technologies : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 29, 2022 (December 23, 2022)

ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Delaware 001-32919 20-3672603

12300 Grant Street Thornton, CO 80241

(720) 872-5000

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 5.02 (a) Resignation of Existing Director.

Felix Mantke resigned from the board of directors of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") on December 23, 2022. This resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

