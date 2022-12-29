Advanced search
Ascent Solar Technologies : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

12/29/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 29, 2022 (December 23, 2022)

ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-32919 20-3672603
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
12300 Grant Street
Thornton, CO80241
(Address of principal executive offices)
(720)872-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common ASTI NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 5.02 (a) Resignation of Existing Director.

Felix Mantke resigned from the board of directors of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") on December 23, 2022. This resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

Number

Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
December 29, 2022 By: /s/ Paul Warley
Name: Paul Warley
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
