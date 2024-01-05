January 05, 2024 at 04:22 am EST

Ascential PLC - London-based business-to-business media and events - Chief Financial Officer Mandy Gradden sells 850,000 shares at GBP2.88, worth GBP2.4 million, on Thursday. Gradden retains 424,962 shares and also has share awards representing another 1.2 million shares.

Current stock price: 288.20 pence, down 1.4% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 38%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

