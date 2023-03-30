Ascential achieves double-digit annual revenue rise but loss widens

(Alliance News) - Ascential PLC on Thursday reported a rise in its annual revenue but suffered a widened loss as expenses climbed.

The London-based business-to-business media and events firm recorded revenue of GBP524.4 million for 2022, up 50% from GBP349.3 million in 2021. It noted double-digit growth in all segments.

In Digital Commerce, revenue was up 54% to GBP226.1 million from GBP147.3 million a year earlier. In Product Design, revenue amounted to GBP107.1 million, up 17% from GBP91.3 million.

Ascential's pretax loss, however, widened to GBP116.1 million from GBP39.6 million a year earlier.

Marketing expenses jumped to GBP400.0 million from GBP246.6 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to GBP121.2 million, up 36% from GBP88.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer Duncan Painter said: "Ascential delivered strong trading in 2022, with record revenues and organic revenue growth of 30%. The competitive advantage we offer our customers is reflected in double-digit growth in all of our segments. This is particularly impressive in a challenging macro backdrop and is a testament to the commitment and talent of our staff."

Looking ahead, Ascential said 2023 has started well and in line with plans, and it said it expects to grow its digital revenue.

Shares were up 0.9% at 244.20 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.