  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ascential plc
  News
  Summary
    ASCL   GB00BYM8GJ06

ASCENTIAL PLC

(ASCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32:05 2023-03-30 am EDT
244.00 GBX   +0.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascential achieves double-digit annual revenue rise but loss widens

03/30/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Ascential PLC on Thursday reported a rise in its annual revenue but suffered a widened loss as expenses climbed.

The London-based business-to-business media and events firm recorded revenue of GBP524.4 million for 2022, up 50% from GBP349.3 million in 2021. It noted double-digit growth in all segments.

In Digital Commerce, revenue was up 54% to GBP226.1 million from GBP147.3 million a year earlier. In Product Design, revenue amounted to GBP107.1 million, up 17% from GBP91.3 million.

Ascential's pretax loss, however, widened to GBP116.1 million from GBP39.6 million a year earlier.

Marketing expenses jumped to GBP400.0 million from GBP246.6 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to GBP121.2 million, up 36% from GBP88.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer Duncan Painter said: "Ascential delivered strong trading in 2022, with record revenues and organic revenue growth of 30%. The competitive advantage we offer our customers is reflected in double-digit growth in all of our segments. This is particularly impressive in a challenging macro backdrop and is a testament to the commitment and talent of our staff."

Looking ahead, Ascential said 2023 has started well and in line with plans, and it said it expects to grow its digital revenue.

Shares were up 0.9% at 244.20 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on ASCENTIAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 513 M 632 M 632 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -35,1 M -35,1 M
Net Debt 2022 233 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ASCENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 242,00 GBX
Average target price 312,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Anthony Painter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Scott Edward Forbes Independent Chairman
Sean Harley Technology Director
Paul Scott Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENTIAL PLC20.04%1 310
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-0.24%108 469
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.79%60 839
RELX PLC13.29%60 649
MSCI, INC.18.44%44 109
WOLTERS KLUWER17.94%30 856
