Ascential and Instacart Announce Comprehensive Joint Business Partnership

Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization company, and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new comprehensive joint business partnership. Delivered through Flywheel Digital, LIONS, and WARC, all part of Ascential, the partnership will enable both Instacart and Ascential to better serve brands through early access to new Instacart advertising products and pilots, co-marketing, and educational and developmental initiatives.

“At Instacart, we are harnessing technology to deliver innovations in convenience, personalization, and engagement to our consumers and CPG brand partners,” said Suzanne Skop, Director of Agency Partnerships at Instacart. “Brands choose Instacart because we’ve built a platform with high-intent consumers, an unparalleled scale of retailers, and closed-looped measurement, all of which drives meaningful results for our CPG brand partners. Our partnership with Ascential will extend Instacart’s ad offerings to even more brands to provide them with the valuable insights, tools, and resources they need to win on Instacart.”

Instacart currently partners with more than 900 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery, and pickup services from more than 75,000 retail locations in North America. The company currently provides self-service and managed ad services for more than 5,500 CPG brands through Instacart Ads. Instacart is available to over 95% of households in the U.S. and Canada.

“Brands and retailers with the deepest, most recent insights into the digital performance of their products and services will gain an informed edge in the competitive eCommerce landscape of today,“ said Patrick Miller, Co-President, Digital Commerce at Ascential and Co-Founder of Flywheel Digital. "Through this partnership, Ascential will be able to help brand leaders on Instacart stay ahead of the curve when it comes to inspiring and engaging consumers throughout their shopping journey.”

As part of the partnership, Ascential and Instacart will be engaging in joint marketing initiatives, which include value-added services to Ascential’s customers throughout Q4 2022. Ascential and Instacart recently held several co-hosted activations at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, including Marketplace confessions and co-hosting the Cannes Celebration session. For more information on upcoming shared initiatives from both companies, listen to Ascential CEO, Duncan Painter’s 3 Years Ahead Podcast on September 30, 2022, for an in-depth conversation on creativity in eCommerce between Duncan and Instacart CEO, Fidji Simo.

Ascential’s customers will receive early access to Instacart Ads pilot programs, new features, and product capabilities.

Ascential and Instacart will co-host joint webinars, case studies, and co-branded activations throughout Q4 2022.

Ascential team members will receive priority access to Instacart training and accreditation programs, allowing the company to be at the forefront of developing best-in-class commerce media and measurement solutions for their customers.

Ascential and Instacart leadership teams will work closely together by engaging in quarterly top-to-top meetings, QBRs, and office hours.

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and eCommerce optimization platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services. With more than 3,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 900 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across more than 13,000 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

