Ascential plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization company. The Company is principally engaged in the provision of industry-specific business intelligence, insights and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The Company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. Digital Commerce segment is engaged in measurement, optimization, and execution for digital commerce growth. Product Design segment offers consumer product trend forecasting, data, and insight. Marketing segment includes events, services and tools to measure and optimize marketing creativity, media and platform effectiveness and efficiency. Retail & Financial Services segment includes events, data, and tools to improve performance in retail and financial services. The Company's brands include flywheel, EDGE, YIMIAN, INTELLIBRAND, OneSpace, spotlight, intrepid, and others.

Sector Professional Information Services