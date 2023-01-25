Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ascential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASCL   GB00BYM8GJ06

ASCENTIAL PLC

(ASCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:21 2023-01-25 am EST
252.20 GBX   +21.25%
04:22aAscential to spin-off digital arm as sharpens event focus
AN
04:10aStocks firm; Ascential jumps 25% on restructuring
AN
02:58aAscential's FY22 Revenue to Surpass Consensus Range
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascential to spin-off digital arm as sharpens event focus

01/25/2023 | 04:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Ascential PLC on Wednesday said it is proposing to separate its digital commerce assets into an independent US-listed company, as it emphasised a focus on events for its core business.

Meanwhile, the London-based business-to-business media firm announced a series of leadership changes, with its chief executive and the chair moving to the planned new US-listed business, and its operating chief leaving the company altogether.

In addition, it said it plans to sell its WGSN consumer trends unit.

Ascential shares rose 22% to 253.40 pence each on Wednesday morning in London, the best FTSE 250 performer.

"Subject to shareholder approvals, it is the board's intention to pursue both a separation of its world-wide Digital Commerce assets into an independent, publicly traded company listed in the United States as well as a process for the sale of WGSN, with our world-class Events businesses continuing with a UK listing as Ascential PLC," the company said.

Ascential said the moves will provide growth funds for the company. It said a "significant" amount of any WGSN proceeds will be returned to shareholders.

The soon-to-be spun out digital unit will be better enabled to "attract and retain talent, have its own currency for M&A and ultimately open up incremental pools of capital", Ascential said.

Current Ascential Chair Scott Forbes and Chief Executive Officer Duncan Painter will switch to the spun-out digital commerce business, serving in the same roles.

Meanwhile, Senior Independent Director Rita Clifton will become chair of Ascential, with Philip Thomas becoming CEO. Thomas is currently the CEO of Ascential Intelligence & Events.

Meanwhile, COO Paul Harrison will leave the company "in due course." Ascential added that Chief Financial Officer Mandy Gradden will continue in her role.

Ascential also proposed to sell WGSN, with its UK listing continuing as its events company.

On WGSN, Ascential CEO Painter said: "As the clear world-leader in product design trends and insights, WGSN is an outstanding and highly attractive business and well positioned for new, long-term owners to take it through its next chapter of growth."

In addition, Ascential said it saw double-digit revenue growth across all four of its segments in 2022.

It now expects revenue to be at least GBP520 million, ahead of the top end of the current consensus range of GBP479 million to GBP516 million and 49% higher than GBP349.3 million in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are now expected at GBP118 million, up 33% from GBP88.9 million, and also ahead of the current consensus range, which sits between GBP91 million and GBP115 million.

Looking ahead, CEO Painter said: "While the economic outlook for 2023 remains unclear, our events businesses have demonstrated extremely high levels of customer engagement in 2022, reinforcing their industry leadership and which has translated into strong levels of rebooking for 2023."

Ascential expects net debt as at December 31, 2022 to be at GBP218 million, nearly trebled from GBP73.8 million a year prior.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENTIAL PLC 21.54% 252.6 Delayed Quote.3.17%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.37% 19929.95 Delayed Quote.5.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 491 M 606 M 606 M
Net income 2022 -18,9 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2022 204 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,6x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 914 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ASCENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 208,00 GBX
Average target price 308,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Anthony Painter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Scott Edward Forbes Independent Chairman
Sean Harley Technology Director
Paul Scott Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENTIAL PLC3.17%1 127
S&P GLOBAL, INC.10.69%119 803
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.31%56 890
RELX PLC3.89%55 880
MSCI, INC.11.75%41 565
EQUIFAX INC.14.29%27 180