  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ascential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASCL   GB00BYM8GJ06

ASCENTIAL PLC

(ASCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:44:37 2023-02-07 am EST
274.20 GBX   +0.88%
05:32aAscential ups stake in Hudson MX; has path to majority holding
AN
05:18aCorrection: Ascential Grows Minority Shareholding in US Media Solutions Company Hudson MX
MT
05:05aAscential Grows Minority Shareholding in US Media Solutions Company Hudon MX
MT
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Ascential ups stake in Hudson MX; has path to majority holding

02/07/2023 | 05:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Ascential PLC on Tuesday said it is increasing its minority stake in Hudson MX Inc, a US provider of software-as-a-service media buying & media accounting solutions.

Ascential, a London-based business-to-business media and events firm, said it received USD30 million from MT II Holdings LP, the investor who led a new financing round to become a majority stakeholder in Hudson MX.

Ascential, said it now holds 36.5% in Hudson, with MT II Holdings owning 51%. Hudson management team members and existing shareholders hold the remaining 12.5%.

Ascential added it has agreed arrangements that put it on a potential path to own a majority stake in Hudson in the future, including granting a put option to MT II Holdings between April 2024 and the end of 2025. Ascential would pay a maximum of USD52 million, which would result in the company holding a 79% interest in Hudson.

Chief Executive Officer Duncan Painter said: "This new investment is an important validation that it has made strong progress. We are encouraged that Hudson is on a pathway to revenue growth and profitability."

Ascential shares were 0.8% higher at 274.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 508 M 611 M 611 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -34,2 M -34,2 M
Net Debt 2022 233 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 194 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ASCENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 271,80 GBX
Average target price 312,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Anthony Painter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Scott Edward Forbes Independent Chairman
Sean Harley Technology Director
Paul Scott Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENTIAL PLC34.82%1 435
S&P GLOBAL, INC.11.34%120 109
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.12%56 973
RELX PLC6.73%55 904
MSCI, INC.18.97%44 272
EQUIFAX INC.16.27%27 208