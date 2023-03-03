Events group Hyve's suitor plans bid for Ascential's events arm-Sky News

U.S. private equity firm Providence Equity Partners could seek to combine that division with Hyve, for which it has bid 300 million pounds ($360 million), Sky News said, without mentioning a potential price for the Ascential deal.

Hyve, which organises in-person events and programmes, is currently considering Providence's 105 pence-per-share proposal.

Ascential and Providence Equity Partners did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Ascential has said it plans to keep its events division UK-listed, while listing its digital commerce division as an independent business in the United States.

The events and analytics firm's shares were up 4.1% at 1240 GMT. ($1 = 0.8337 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)