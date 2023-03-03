Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ascential plc
  News
  Summary
    ASCL   GB00BYM8GJ06

ASCENTIAL PLC

(ASCL)
  Report
2023-03-03
276.40 GBX   +2.98%
08:21aEvents group Hyve's suitor plans bid for Ascential's events arm-Sky News
RE
02/13Tracksuit announced that it has received NZD 7.5 million in funding from Blackbird Ventures Pty. Ltd., Icehouse Ventures, Ascential plc, Shasta Ventures Management, LLC and another investor
CI
02/07Ascential ups stake in Hudson MX; has path to majority holding
AN
Events group Hyve's suitor plans bid for Ascential's events arm-Sky News

03/03/2023 | 08:21am EST
(Reuters) - British events group Hyve Plc's suitor may bid for the events organising division of Ascential, the London-listed company that has confirmed plans to break itself up in the coming months, Sky News reported on Friday.

U.S. private equity firm Providence Equity Partners could seek to combine that division with Hyve, for which it has bid 300 million pounds ($360 million), Sky News said, without mentioning a potential price for the Ascential deal.

Hyve, which organises in-person events and programmes, is currently considering Providence's 105 pence-per-share proposal.

Ascential and Providence Equity Partners did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Ascential has said it plans to keep its events division UK-listed, while listing its digital commerce division as an independent business in the United States.

The events and analytics firm's shares were up 4.1% at 1240 GMT. ($1 = 0.8337 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 508 M 607 M 607 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -34,0 M -34,0 M
Net Debt 2022 233 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ASCENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 268,40 GBX
Average target price 312,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Anthony Painter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Scott Edward Forbes Independent Chairman
Sean Harley Technology Director
Paul Scott Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENTIAL PLC33.13%1 409
S&P GLOBAL, INC.0.85%109 445
RELX PLC11.41%57 924
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.72%57 436
MSCI, INC.11.20%41 363
WOLTERS KLUWER14.26%29 297