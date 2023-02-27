Advanced search
    1672   KYG0520K1094

ASCLETIS PHARMA INC.

(1672)
03:08:45 2023-02-27 am EST
3.190 HKD   -0.31%
Ascletis (1672.HK) Included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index

02/27/2023 | 04:12am EST
HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that it will be included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index (Index code: HSHKBIO), effective from March 13, 2023.

HSHKBIO selects securities of multiple listed companies in the category of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology or medical devices from the sub-categories of the Hang Seng Industry Classification System as the index sample. HSHKBIO reflects the overall performance of the biotech companies that are listed in Hong Kong, including stocks listed through the Listing Rules Chapter 18A of Hong Kong Exchange.

"We extend our gratitude to investors for their great support. The inclusion of Ascletis as a constituent stock of the HSHKBIO demonstrates the capital market's recognition of and confidence in our business and development prospects." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, " This year, we expect to announce multiple clinical readouts from Phase II studies of ASC40 (acne), ASC41(NASH), ASC22 (HBV), ASC40 (NASH) and ASC10 (RSV). We will continue to advance the clinical development of our pipeline assets to benefit more patients."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 23 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-1672hk-included-in-the-hang-seng-hong-kong-listed-biotech-index-301756326.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.


