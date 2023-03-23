Ascom : AGM Document

Invitation to the

2023 Annual General Meeting of Ascom Holding AG

Baar, March 2023

Dear Shareholder,

We have pleasure in inviting you to the Annual General Meeting of Ascom Holding AG for the financial year 2022, to be held on

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, at 14.00 at the Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug

AGENDA AND PROPOSALS

1. 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements of Ascom Holding AG, Report of the Statutory Auditors

Proposal of the Board of Directors:

That the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements be approved.

Explanatory notes:

Detailed reporting can be found in the Annual Report.

Ascom as a Group achieved a revenue growth of 2.0% (7.2% at constant currencies) and an EBITDA margin of 8.0% in 2022. The Group profit amounts to CHF 11.0 million.

Ascom Holding AG as a company generated a profit of CHF 1.43 million depending on the income from shareholdings. However, the Group result is economically relevant.