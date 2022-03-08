Ascom : Full-Year Results 2021 Presentation

Full-Year 2021 at a Glance

Solid Results in Line with Communicated Targets - Further Delivering on Profitable Growth

2021 results in line with the communicated guidance despite worldwide Covid-19pandemic and global supply chain crisis

Net revenue growth of 3.7% at actual currencies (2.7% at constant currencies) constrained by component headwinds

20% growth in Software revenue and 4.7% increase in recurring revenue (at constant currencies)

Positive development in incoming orders and strong increase of order backlog

Significant improvement in profitability with EBITDA margin of 9.8% and higher group profit (13.5 CHFm)

Higher net cash position and improved equity ratio of 41.1% resulting in debt-free position for Ascom