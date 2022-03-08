Ascom : Full-Year Results 2021 Presentation

Annual Media Conference 2022
8 March 2022
Welcome
Daniel Lack, SVP Legal, Communication & IR
Agenda
Business and Financial Review 2021
Dominik Maurer, CFO
Full-Year 2021 at a Glance
Solid Results in Line with Communicated Targets - Further Delivering on Profitable Growth
2021 results in line with the communicated guidance despite worldwide Covid-19pandemic and global supply chain crisis
Net revenue growth of 3.7% at actual currencies (2.7% at constant currencies) constrained by component headwinds
20% growth in Software revenue and 4.7% increase in recurring revenue (at constant currencies)
Positive development in incoming orders and strong increase of order backlog
Significant improvement in profitability with EBITDA margin of 9.8% and higher group profit (13.5 CHFm)
Higher net cash position and improved equity ratio of 41.1% resulting in debt-free position for Ascom
