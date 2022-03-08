Log in
    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
03/22 11:31:01 am
9.12 CHF   -6.46%
12:31aASCOM : Full-Year Results 2021 Presentation
PU
12:31aASCOM : Letter to Shareholders 2021
PU
01/31ASCOM : and the Kantonsspital St.Gallen sign framework agreement
PU
Ascom : Full-Year Results 2021 Presentation

03/08/2022 | 12:31am EST
Annual Media Conference 2022

8 March 2022

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2022 | 08 MARCH |

1

©2022 ASCOM

Welcome

Daniel Lack, SVP Legal, Communication & IR

2

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2022 | 08 MARCH | ©2022 ASCOM

Agenda

  • Business and Financial Review 2021 Dominik Maurer, CFO
  • Ascom and Our Market Environment Dr. Valentin Chapero Rueda, Chairman
  • Introduction and Strategic Direction Nicolas Vanden Abeele, CEO
  • Guidance
    Nicolas Vanden Abeele, CEO
  • Q&A

Business and Financial Review 2021

Dominik Maurer, CFO

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2022 | 08 MARCH |

4

©2022 ASCOM

Full-Year 2021 at a Glance

Solid Results in Line with Communicated Targets - Further Delivering on Profitable Growth

2021 results in line with the communicated guidance despite worldwide Covid-19pandemic and global supply chain crisis

Net revenue growth of 3.7% at actual currencies (2.7% at constant currencies) constrained by component headwinds

20% growth in Software revenue and 4.7% increase in recurring revenue (at constant currencies)

Positive development in incoming orders and strong increase of order backlog

Significant improvement in profitability with EBITDA margin of 9.8% and higher group profit (13.5 CHFm)

Higher net cash position and improved equity ratio of 41.1% resulting in debt-free position for Ascom

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2022 | 08 MARCH | ©2022 ASCOM

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
