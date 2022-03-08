Log in
12:31aASCOM : Full-Year Results 2021 Presentation
PU
12:31aASCOM : Letter to Shareholders 2021
PU
01/31ASCOM : and the Kantonsspital St.Gallen sign framework agreement
PU
Ascom : Letter to Shareholders 2021

03/08/2022 | 12:31am EST
Letter to Shareholders­

Dear Shareholders,

Ascom looks back to a challenging financial year 2021, which we closed with solid results in line with our communicated guidance. The results have been achieved despite a sizeable negative impact resulting from the ongoing component shortage:

  • Net revenue of CHF 291.5 million, reflecting an increase of 3.7% (2.7% at constant currencies)
  • EBITDA increased to CHF 28.7 million (2020: CHF 24.9 million) and EBITDA margin­
    improved to 9.8% (2020: 8.9%)
  • Strong growth of incoming orders (+4.9% at constant currencies) and order backlog (+CHF 40.5 million)
  • Net profit improved to CHF 13.5 million (2020: CHF 6.5 million) and earnings per
    share more than doubled to CHF 0.38 (2020: CHF 0.18)
  • Strong balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 29.5 million and a further improved equity ratio of 41.1% as of 31 December 2021 (35.0% as of year-end 2020)

Ascom aims to become a global leader in Real-Time Communication and Collaboration

The 2021 financial results represent another steppingstone in the development of our Company toward becoming the leader in the real-time communication and collaboration space. We made good progress in the continuous evolution of our product and services mix while delivering enhanced value to our customers. The market environment remains difficult, but we are confident that the improvements implemented and our clear focus to reduce our significant order backlog will drive a positive business development also in 2022.

The pandemic has added to the growing interest in developing a more efficient and less stressful working environment for healthcare delivery and for demanding enterprise workplaces. The interest in sophisticated state-of-the-art digital work- flow, communication and signaling solutions is increasing substantially. Ascom is in the unique position to offer a broad solutions portfolio combining devices, software and services to tangibly address these quickly evolving customer needs in an efficient manner. We aim to become a global leader in Real-Time Communication and Collaboration in the Acute Care, Long-Term Care, and Enterprise segments.

Our commitment to delivering the best integrated solutions in healthcare and enterprise has led us to transform Ascom from a strongly product-focused company to a solutions and service oriented organization. This process is far from finished but it will drive our growth and will allow us to become a relevant partner to many customers who are also looking to improve and transform the way they execute their processes with measurable results.

To achieve our goals, we have launched strategic initiatives of which one is the streamlining and standardization of Ascom's offering tailored to market and customer needs while continuously innovating technological building blocks. Another key element is the harmonization and expansion of a dedicated partner program to create a partner ecosystem. The third key element is the development of our em- ployees. We foster a culture of innovative thinking and solutions creation and complement our teams with the best talents. Ascom has a long history in mission-critical communication and is well positioned to address the continuously increasing need for innovative communications solutions from healthcare and enterprise customers.

Nicolas Vanden Abeele appointed as new CEO

Over the last two years we have stabilized our business, reorganized the Company's organization and re-engineered internal business processes. To lead and imple-

Dr Valentin Chapero Rueda Chairman of Ascom

2 ASCOM Annual Report 2021  Letter to Shareholders

ment the next stage of our strategy the Board of Directors appointed Nicolas Vanden Abeele as new CEO of Ascom as of 1 February 2022. He is an internationally successful leader with extensive multi-market experience and deep commercial, operational, and technological expertise. Based on his broad experience and his successful professional track record, he will continue to strengthen the market position of Ascom in communication, collaboration, and workflow orchestration while improving the financial performance of the Company.

Ascom is committed to sustainability

We are convinced that the inclusion of sustainability criteria is an important success factor for our business activities. ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues are becoming more relevant in employer branding and in Ascom's daily business, as customers are increasingly evaluating their suppliers' strategic approach to ESG criteria as part of their tendering and procurement processes.

We have worked toward a structured standardized sustainability reporting. In

2021 for the first time, we have compiled our Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

Mid-term guidance reiterated

Looking ahead to the 2022 financial year, we are confident that we will continue to develop Ascom successfully. Over the past two years, we have laid the foundations to accelerate organic growth while also strengthening our balance sheet structure.

We are confident to achieve our mid-term guidance as communicated last year. Over the next years Ascom expects to reach double-digit revenue growth and an annual improvement of the EBITDA margin of about 100 bp per year until 2025.

KPMG proposed as new Statutory Auditors

The Board of Directors has been consistently renewed over the last years and all current members will stand for re-election for another one-year term of office.

The Board of Directors has decided to re-tender the audit mandate since PricewaterhouseCoopers AG has acted as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a long period. After careful examination, the Board of Directors is proposing KPMG as the new Statutory Auditor to the Annual General Meeting 2022.

A word of thanks

On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all our employees and management teams worldwide for the strong dedication and hard work to having achieved our main targets in 2021. The Board of Directors also thanks the former CEO Jeannine Pilloud, who left Ascom at the end of January 2022, for her successful services during challenging times and for her contribution to the transformation of the Company.

I would like to thank our customers and business partners for the constructive collaboration and ongoing loyalty to Ascom. We are grateful for the continued trust of our valued shareholders. Your support enables us to implement our common vision for the further development of Ascom.

Sincerely,

Dr Valentin Chapero Rueda

Chairman of the Board of Directors

ASCOM Annual Report 2021  Letter to Shareholders

3

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
