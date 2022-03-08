Ascom : Letter to Shareholders 2021

Letter to Shareholders­

Dear Shareholders,

Ascom looks back to a challenging financial year 2021, which we closed with solid results in line with our communicated guidance. The results have been achieved despite a sizeable negative impact resulting from the ongoing component shortage:

Net revenue of CHF 291.5 million, reflecting an increase of 3.7% (2.7% at constant currencies)

EBITDA increased to CHF 28.7 million (2020: CHF 24.9 million) and EBITDA margin­

improved to 9.8% (2020: 8.9%) Strong growth of incoming orders (+4.9% at constant currencies) and order backlog (+CHF 40.5 million)

Net profit improved to CHF 13.5 million (2020: CHF 6.5 million) and earnings per

share more than doubled to CHF 0.38 (2020: CHF 0.18) Strong balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 29.5 million and a further improved equity ratio of 41.1% as of 31 December 2021 (35.0% as of year-end 2020)

Ascom aims to become a global leader in Real-Time Communication and Collaboration

The 2021 financial results represent another steppingstone in the development of our Company toward becoming the leader in the real-time communication and collaboration space. We made good progress in the continuous evolution of our product and services mix while delivering enhanced value to our customers. The market environment remains difficult, but we are confident that the improvements implemented and our clear focus to reduce our significant order backlog will drive a positive business development also in 2022.

The pandemic has added to the growing interest in developing a more efficient and less stressful working environment for healthcare delivery and for demanding enterprise workplaces. The interest in sophisticated state-of-the-art digital work- flow, communication and signaling solutions is increasing substantially. Ascom is in the unique position to offer a broad solutions portfolio combining devices, software and services to tangibly address these quickly evolving customer needs in an efficient manner. We aim to become a global leader in Real-Time Communication and Collaboration in the Acute Care, Long-Term Care, and Enterprise segments.

Our commitment to delivering the best integrated solutions in healthcare and enterprise has led us to transform Ascom from a strongly product-focused company to a solutions and service oriented organization. This process is far from finished but it will drive our growth and will allow us to become a relevant partner to many customers who are also looking to improve and transform the way they execute their processes with measurable results.

To achieve our goals, we have launched strategic initiatives of which one is the streamlining and standardization of Ascom's offering tailored to market and customer needs while continuously innovating technological building blocks. Another key element is the harmonization and expansion of a dedicated partner program to create a partner ecosystem. The third key element is the development of our em- ployees. We foster a culture of innovative thinking and solutions creation and complement our teams with the best talents. Ascom has a long history in mission-critical communication and is well positioned to address the continuously increasing need for innovative communications solutions from healthcare and enterprise customers.

Nicolas Vanden Abeele appointed as new CEO

Over the last two years we have stabilized our business, reorganized the Company's organization and re-engineered internal business processes. To lead and imple-