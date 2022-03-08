Ascom : Letter to Shareholders 2021

ment the next stage of our strategy the Board of Directors appointed Nicolas Vanden Abeele as new CEO of Ascom as of 1 February 2022. He is an internationally successful leader with extensive multi-market experience and deep commercial, operational, and technological expertise. Based on his broad experience and his successful professional track record, he will continue to strengthen the market position of Ascom in communication, collaboration, and workflow orchestration while improving the financial performance of the Company.
Ascom is committed to sustainability
We are convinced that the inclusion of sustainability criteria is an important success factor for our business activities. ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues are becoming more relevant in employer branding and in Ascom's daily business, as customers are increasingly evaluating their suppliers' strategic approach to ESG criteria as part of their tendering and procurement processes.
We have worked toward a structured standardized sustainability reporting. In
2021 for the first time, we have compiled our Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.
Mid-term guidance reiterated
Looking ahead to the 2022 financial year, we are confident that we will continue to develop Ascom successfully. Over the past two years, we have laid the foundations to accelerate organic growth while also strengthening our balance sheet structure.
We are confident to achieve our mid-term guidance as communicated last year. Over the next years Ascom expects to reach double-digit revenue growth and an annual improvement of the EBITDA margin of about 100 bp per year until 2025.
KPMG proposed as new Statutory Auditors
The Board of Directors has been consistently renewed over the last years and all current members will stand for re-election for another one-year term of office.
The Board of Directors has decided to re-tender the audit mandate since PricewaterhouseCoopers AG has acted as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a long period. After careful examination, the Board of Directors is proposing KPMG as the new Statutory Auditor to the Annual General Meeting 2022.
A word of thanks
On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all our employees and management teams worldwide for the strong dedication and hard work to having achieved our main targets in 2021. The Board of Directors also thanks the former CEO Jeannine Pilloud, who left Ascom at the end of January 2022, for her successful services during challenging times and for her contribution to the transformation of the Company.
I would like to thank our customers and business partners for the constructive collaboration and ongoing loyalty to Ascom. We are grateful for the continued trust of our valued shareholders. Your support enables us to implement our common vision for the further development of Ascom.
Sincerely,
Dr Valentin Chapero Rueda
Chairman of the Board of Directors