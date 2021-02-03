Log in
02/03 11:01:17 am
15.44 CHF   -1.03%
Ascom : Secures Substantial US Distribution Agreement With Primary Systems

02/03/2021 | 11:03am EST
Ascom secured a master agreement in the US with its distribution partner Primary Systems to provide the purpose-built Ascom Myco 3 DECT smartphone to the US market. The contract is an important strategic win with a total value of several million dollars.

The master distribution agreement is set for a duration of four years until the end of 2023, during which Ascom will deliver 8,000 Ascom Myco 3 DECT smartphones to Primary Systems, based in Missouri. Primary Systems will then resell the devices to end-customers in healthcare and other enterprise sectors like retail and manufacturing.

The Ascom Myco 3 smartphone helps streamline workflows, support faster responses and deliver context-rich information to mobile users. It can operate on DECT and Wi-Fi networks to offer the best of both worlds: the renowned reliability and telephony quality of DECT, and the smartphone apps and services enabled by Wi-Fi.

“Our new agreement strengthens our long-standing relationship with Ascom since 2002 by continuing to align Primary Systems’ clinical and IT services with Ascom’s ability to develop and quickly deliver best-in-class mobility solutions,” said Steve Potts, President of Primary Systems. “The Ascom Myco 3 DECT smartphone will provide facilities with a smartphone device capable of closing digital information gaps between devices, hospital systems and clinical care teams while delivering the reliability hospitals expect from a DECT system. This partnership provides real world solutions for the problems that North American healthcare facilities face today.”

Kelly Feist, Managing Director of Ascom Americas, said, “This distribution agreement with Primary Systems demonstrates the potential Ascom has to provide our solutions on a wide scale in the competitive US market. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Primary Systems as we deliver our leading-edge Ascom Myco 3 DECT devices to organizations in healthcare and enterprise sectors.”

About Ascom
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom’s global headquarters is in Switzerland with its North American office in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company operates businesses in 18 countries and employs approximately 1,300 professionals worldwide. Visit www.ascom.us and follow @AscomNA on Twitter and Ascom Americas on LinkedIn for news.

About Primary Systems
Established in 1976, Primary Systems, Inc. is a US-based healthcare solutions provider focused on improving clinical process management through the use of technology and consulting services. Their mission is to help clinical teams achieve lasting improvements in both their clinical processes and patient satisfaction by creating an ongoing clinical team engagement. Primary Systems is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has customers throughout the US and Canada.


Financials
Sales 2020 281 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2020 6,52 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net cash 2020 1,79 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 85,2x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 561 M 625 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 79,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeannine Pilloud Chief Executive Officer
Valentin Chapero Rueda Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Maurer Chief Financial Officer
André Neu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG19.08%625
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.45%193 655
ERICSSON AB9.43%42 640
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%42 169
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.13%30 307
NOKIA OYJ18.69%25 318
