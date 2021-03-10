Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ascom Holding AG

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascom : Full-Year Results Presentation 2020

03/10/2021 | 05:48pm EST
11 March 2021

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM

1

Jeannine Pilloud, CEO

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM

2

Agenda

  • Business Review 2020

    Jeannine Pilloud, CEO

  • Financial Review 2020

    Dominik Maurer, CFO

  • Success Stories 2020

    Paul Lawrence, Managing Director Ascom UK

    Jens Sand Andersen, Managing Director Ascom Nordics

  • Guidance & Outlook

    Jeannine Pilloud, CEO

  • Q&A

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM

3

Jeannine Pilloud, CEO

ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 281 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2020 6,47 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
Net cash 2020 1,61 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,5x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 541 M 581 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 79,7%
