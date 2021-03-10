Ascom : Full-Year Results Presentation 2020

11 March 2021
ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM
1
Jeannine Pilloud, CEO
ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM
2
Agenda
-
Business Review 2020
Jeannine Pilloud, CEO
-
Financial Review 2020
Dominik Maurer, CFO
-
Success Stories 2020
Paul Lawrence, Managing Director Ascom UK
Jens Sand Andersen, Managing Director Ascom Nordics
-
Guidance & Outlook
Jeannine Pilloud, CEO
-
Q&A
ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM
3
Jeannine Pilloud, CEO
ANNUAL MEDIA CONFERENCE 2021 | 11 MARCH | ©2021 ASCOM
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ascom Holding AG published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:47:05 UTC.