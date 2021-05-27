Log in
    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Ascom : wins major contract from German hospital group

05/27/2021
A nationwidehospital group in Germany commissions Ascom to be its long-term project partner for mobileIP-DECTcommunications and alarm solutions. The contract has a duration of six years and covers an order volume of CHF 2.2 million.

Ascom will be the project partner in delivering IP-DECT communication and alarm solutions to numerous hospitals and senior centers and in providing comprehensive technical support and service.

The IP-DECT communication and alarm solutions are scalable, improve the efficiency of mobile workflows of clinical staff and increase safety in the nursing and care area through reliable alarm systems. Thanks to a simple system architecture, the focus is on the greatest possible flexibility, which meets the high demands of the customer.

Valerio Signorelli, Managing Director of Ascom DACH, says: 'We are very much looking forward to this long-term and cooperative partnership. Ascom's solutions optimally support the high requirements of the customer for the group-wide roll-out. We are delighted about this achievement and proud of our contribution to the support of nursing and care staff of many hospitals and senior facilities in their daily work processes.'

Attachment


Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
