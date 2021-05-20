Log in
    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
Ascom : wins major healthcare contract from hospital campus in Finland

05/20/2021
Ascom delivers significant communications solution including nurse call system, software and personal security to a new hospital building of Vaasa Central Hospital Campus in Finland. The contract value amounts to approximately CHF 1.2 million.

The Vaasa Central Hospital, an existing customer of Ascom, aims to improve the care experience with the help of digitalized communication solutions. The new 10-storey building is under construction and will have a capacity of 250 beds in 20 wards. Ascom's installations will be completed by early 2022.

To support clinical decision making and situational awareness, Ascom will deliver a comprehensive platform including Ascom Telligence nurse call solution, Ascom Unite middleware, Ascom Unite Assign software and DECT network. The contract also includes a building wide RTLS personal security solution.

Jeannine Pilloud, Ascom CEO, says: 'We have achieved another remarkable win for a new healthcare facility in Finland after last year's success in Helsinki and in Turku late 2019. Ascom is on the right path to equip the hospitals of the 21st century and we are proud to deliver our sophisticated solutions to a hospital that plays an essential role in its region.'

Attachment


Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
