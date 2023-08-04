August 3, 2023





The agreement includes the entire range of Ascom Healthcare Platform (AHP) products, bundling the full set of mobility solutions (such as Myco, IP DECT, i63 or Myco) and software solutions including Unite, Ofelia and Digistat.

The aim of this partnership is to increase both companies' impact on the German healthcare market and further digitalize healthcare delivery with Ascom's innovative products and solutions.

Ascom's CEO, Nicolas Vanden Abeele: "The partnership brings Ascom knowledge and expertise to a wider client base, contributing to the improvement of the German healthcare system. Next to increasing our customer reach, the partnership offers the potential for further innovation, benefiting patients and staff."