    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascom : wins group-wide largest nurse call project in Macao

10/12/2021 | 01:12am EDT
October 12, 2021

The multi-million contract (in US Dollars) for Ascom's Telligence Nurse Call will be delivered over the span of a two year delivery period, together with Ascom`s partner Mega Datatech, a pioneering systems integrator in Macau. The solution will provide state of the art workflow and nurse call solutions for 1,400 beds in both in-patient and out-patient facilities. The entire solution includes integrations to electronic medical records (EMR) and real-time locating system (RTLS) services with workflows orchestrated by Ascom's Unite software suite.

Ascom Telligence is the world's first patient response system, the next evolution in nurse call systems. Built on the Ascom Healthcare Platform that collects information from multiple sources (the patient, healthcare applications and other systems), Telligence provides clinicians and care teams a more comprehensive view of the patient's status that goes well beyond traditional nurse call. As a result, caregivers are better and timelier informed when responding to patient requests and critical situations.

Derek Kuan, General Manager of MEGA Datatech, says: "We are excited to partner with Ascom and have been impressed with their professionalism, strong product portfolio and R&D capabilities. With a long history in the nurse call market Ascom complements our solution offering with their healthcare ICT expertise from different sites around the globe. Together with Ascom, I believe we will make a positive impact on the mission to close digital information gaps, allowing for the best possible clinical decisions by the healthcare providers in Macao Special Administrative Region."

Jeannine Pilloud, Ascom CEO, states: "Winning Ascom's largest-ever nurse call order is another proof point not only for Ascom's world-leading technology and solutions capabilities but also underlines the continued progress made by our Asia team in developing the region with flagship clients. Ascom's three largest nurse call clients globally are now all in Asia and we look forward to further supporting clients particularly in China with our local team and strong partners."

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 293 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2021 13,4 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 513 M 553 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 298
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,24 CHF
Average target price 18,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeannine Pilloud Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Maurer Chief Financial Officer
Valentin Chapero Rueda Chairman
André Neu Chief Technology Officer
Johan Norrman Head-Global Research & Development
