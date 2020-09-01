Ascom : wins major Ascom Myco 3 order with contract extension in the UK

Ascom and British digital care technology specialist Person Centred Software have signed a contract extension, which includes the shipment of more than 10,000 Ascom Myco 3 handsets. The contract extension amounts to CHF 3.9 million.



The contract with Person Centred Software (PCS) is to be extended for two further years until the end of 2022. The contract extension includes provision of over 10,000 additional units of the Ascom Myco 3 smartphone for care personnel in long-term care.

Ascom Myco 3 smartphones together with supported apps unlock and connect siloed information, helping to share information across dispersed teams and coordinate time sensitive activities. Multi-step and multi-location activities turn into coordinated workflows and communication.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK, says: 'The contract extension shows significant success in our close partnership with PCS, and confirms the solid market position Ascom has in the UK in supplying long-term care facilities with sophisticated communication solutions.'

Jonathan Papworth, Co-Founder and Director of PCS, says: 'Our partnership with Ascom provides our customers with an incredibly low total cost of ownership for their handheld devices, and opens up the world of interoperability between all the systems in use in a care home. We are confident that the Ascom Myco 3 provides the best possible handset available to long-term care providers in terms of functionality, security and costs.'

