Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ascom Holding AG    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascom : wins major Ascom Myco 3 order with contract extension in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Ascom and British digital care technology specialist Person Centred Software have signed a contract extension, which includes the shipment of more than 10,000 Ascom Myco 3 handsets. The contract extension amounts to CHF 3.9 million.

The contract with Person Centred Software (PCS) is to be extended for two further years until the end of 2022. The contract extension includes provision of over 10,000 additional units of the Ascom Myco 3 smartphone for care personnel in long-term care.

Ascom Myco 3 smartphones together with supported apps unlock and connect siloed information, helping to share information across dispersed teams and coordinate time sensitive activities. Multi-step and multi-location activities turn into coordinated workflows and communication.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK, says: 'The contract extension shows significant success in our close partnership with PCS, and confirms the solid market position Ascom has in the UK in supplying long-term care facilities with sophisticated communication solutions.'

Jonathan Papworth, Co-Founder and Director of PCS, says: 'Our partnership with Ascom provides our customers with an incredibly low total cost of ownership for their handheld devices, and opens up the world of interoperability between all the systems in use in a care home. We are confident that the Ascom Myco 3 provides the best possible handset available to long-term care providers in terms of functionality, security and costs.'

Attachment


Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASCOM HOLDING AG
01:05aASCOM : wins major Ascom Myco 3 order with contract extension in the UK
PU
01:04aASCOM : Bedeutender Ascom Myco 3 Auftrag mit Vertragsverlängerung für Ascom in G..
PU
08/13ASCOM : showed resilient performance in the first half-year 2020
PU
08/13ASCOM : Half-Year Results Presentation 2020
PU
08/13ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020
PU
08/12ASCOM : wins major Healthcare contract in the UK
PU
07/17ASCOM : shows solid performance in the first half-year 2020
PU
07/13ASCOM : Canadian Ascom Partner Worldwide Security Earns OCNI Nuclear Industry In..
BU
07/02ASCOM : wins major contract of over CHF 5 million in Germany
PU
06/29ASCOM : wins major contract for new hospital complex in Finland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 279 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2020 4,18 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net Debt 2020 11,0 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 435 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart ASCOM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ascom Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,67 CHF
Last Close Price 12,10 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,44%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeannine Pilloud Chief Executive Officer
Valentin Chapero Rueda Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Maurer Chief Financial Officer
André Neu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG15.02%483
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.97%178 181
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.32%42 694
ERICSSON AB24.02%39 210
NOKIA OYJ26.61%27 938
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-3.97%26 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group