(Alliance News) - Ascopiave Spa reported Wednesday that the company's president, CEO and general manager, Nicola Cecconato, bought back 9,137 ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.2750, for a total value of EUR20,786.68.

Ascopiave's stock closed Wednesday up 0.7 percent at EUR2.26 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

