ASCOPIAVE S.p.A.: Approval of the Sustainability Report 2023.

Ascopiave S.p.A. hereby announces that it has today published, in the "Sustainability" section of its website, the Sustainability Report 2023, as approved by the Board of Directors of Ascopiave S.p.A. during its meeting held on 12 April 2024, and following the positive opinion of the Sustainability Committee.

The Chairman and CEO, Dr. Nicola Cecconato said: "The Sustainability Report represents a balanced and transparent testimony of the Ascopiave Group's commitment to the three pillars of sustainability i.e. environmental, social and governance.

Our guiding light is the creation of a long-term value for the benefit of our shareholders and other relevant stakeholders. Our dedication and constant pursuit of this goal has led the Group to generate an economic value of approximately euro 218 million in 2023, mainly distributed to stakeholders namely, the suppliers, employees, lenders, communities, institutions and shareholders. This result makes me particularly proud because it is the fruit of a virtuous and far-sighted process that has allowed us to generate wealth and positively impact the local economy.

Aware of its role, the Group is committed to actively contributing to the construction of a better future for the varying realities it operates in, striving towards a continuous improvement of its objectives, for a truly sustainable business success."

The Ascopiave Group is one of the leading national players in the country's gas distribution field, managing operations in 304 towns in Norther Italy,

providing service to approximately 870,000 users through a network of over 14,500 kilometres.

The Group is also active in the field of renewable energy and integrated water supply; it holds a minority stake in energy marketing enterprises and

public services.

In the renewable energy sector, Ascopiave manages 29 hydroelectric and wind power plants in operation, with a nominal installed capacity of 84.1 MW.

Ascopiave is a shareholder and technological partner of Cogeide S.p.A., which manages the integrated water service in 15 towns in Lombardy, serving a catchment basin of over 100 thousand inhabitants through a network of 880 km. Ascopiave is a partner of the Hera Group in the marketing of energy, holding a 25% stake in EstEnergy S.p.A., a leading player in the field with a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts with end users, mainly in the Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Moreover, the Group holds a minority stake in energy marketing businesses (Hera Comm S.p.A.), in the field of utilities (Acinque S.p.A.) as well

as in the Information and Communication Technology Services (Acantho S.p.A.).

Ascopiave has been listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 12 December 2006.

Pieve di Soligo, 18 April 2024

