  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ascopiave S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   IT0004093263

ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.

(ASC)
  Report
Ascopiave S p A : The Ascopiave Group enters into the wind power field

01/21/2022 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: The Ascopiave Group enters into the wind power field

The Ascopiave Group herein notifies that it has purchased, as of today's date, through its subsidiary Asco Renewables S.p.A., a 60% stake in the share capital of Salinella Eolico S.r.l. belonging to Renco S.p.A..

Salinella Eolico S.r.l., whose remaining 40% share capital is held by Renco S.p.A., has plans to build a wind farm in the Province of Catanzaro with a rated capacity of up to 21 MW, a part of which has already been cleared by the authorities concerned and a part in an advanced stage of approval. The wind farm, which will be erected by Renco S.p.A., will envisage a global investment of € 30 million.

The Chairman, CEO and General Manager of Ascopiave S.p.A., Dr. Nicola Cecconato has said: "This operation represents another important step in the direction that the Ascopiave Group has been following towards the energy transition".

The Ascopiave Group is one of the leading operators in natural gas distribution in the country.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of activities in 268 towns, supplying services to about 775,000 inhabitants, through a network which spreads over 12,000 kilometres. Ascopiave is also a partner of the Hera Group in the sale of gas and electricity, through a 48% stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the field holding a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts to end users, mainly in Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave also operates in the water sector. It is a shareholder and technological partner of Cogeide, which manages the integrated water service in 15 Towns within the Bergamo Province, by serving a population of over 100 thousand with a network of 880 km. Furthermore, Ascopiave operates in the hydro-electric field, through 6 hydroelectricity generation facilities, with a rated capacity of 4.6 MW.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Euronext Star Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Contacts:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. 0438 / 980098

Gianandrea Gamba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. 0422 / 416111

Cell. 335 / 1852403

Cell. 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Cell. 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 21st January 2022

1

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 163 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 44,4 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2021 352 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 769 M 872 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,89x
EV / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 469
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ascopiave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,55 €
Average target price 4,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicola Cecconato Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Riccardo Paggiaro Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Vendraminelli Chief Technology Officer
Enrico Quarello Independent Director
Greta Pietrobon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.2.31%872
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29 094
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.92%18 723
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-9.31%11 873
UGI CORPORATION0.35%9 564
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.15%8 385