Ascopiave S p A : The Ascopiave Group enters into the wind power field

ASCOPIAVE: The Ascopiave Group enters into the wind power field

The Ascopiave Group herein notifies that it has purchased, as of today's date, through its subsidiary Asco Renewables S.p.A., a 60% stake in the share capital of Salinella Eolico S.r.l. belonging to Renco S.p.A..

Salinella Eolico S.r.l., whose remaining 40% share capital is held by Renco S.p.A., has plans to build a wind farm in the Province of Catanzaro with a rated capacity of up to 21 MW, a part of which has already been cleared by the authorities concerned and a part in an advanced stage of approval. The wind farm, which will be erected by Renco S.p.A., will envisage a global investment of € 30 million.

The Chairman, CEO and General Manager of Ascopiave S.p.A., Dr. Nicola Cecconato has said: "This operation represents another important step in the direction that the Ascopiave Group has been following towards the energy transition".

The Ascopiave Group is one of the leading operators in natural gas distribution in the country.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of activities in 268 towns, supplying services to about 775,000 inhabitants, through a network which spreads over 12,000 kilometres. Ascopiave is also a partner of the Hera Group in the sale of gas and electricity, through a 48% stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the field holding a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts to end users, mainly in Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave also operates in the water sector. It is a shareholder and technological partner of Cogeide, which manages the integrated water service in 15 Towns within the Bergamo Province, by serving a population of over 100 thousand with a network of 880 km. Furthermore, Ascopiave operates in the hydro-electric field, through 6 hydroelectricity generation facilities, with a rated capacity of 4.6 MW.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Euronext Star Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Pieve di Soligo, 21st January 2022

