(Alliance News) - Ascopiave Spa announced Wednesday that between July 10 and July 16 it purchased 36,524 shares at an average price of EUR2.3835 for a total value of EUR87,056.75.

As a result of these purchases, Ascopiave holds 17.9 million shares or 7.7 percent of the share capital.

Ascopiave on Wednesday closed flat at EUR2.38 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

