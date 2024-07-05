July 05, 2024 at 03:00 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Ascopiave Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 168,304 of its own ordinary shares between June 26 and June 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.3098, for a total value of EUR388,744.87.

To date, the company holds 17.8 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 7.6 percent of its share capital.

Ascopiave's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR2.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

