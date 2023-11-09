(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Ascopiave Spa met Thursday and approved the interim report for the nine months ended September 30, closing with a consolidated net profit, amounting to EUR14.4 million, and showing a decrease compared to the same period last year, when it was EUR25.3 million.

The Ascopiave group closed the first nine months with consolidated revenues of EUR125.2 million, compared to EUR120.0 million recorded in the first nine months of 2022.

The expansion of the perimeter to the newly acquired companies resulted in the recognition of revenues of EUR4.5 million, "entirely attributable to the gas distribution sector," the company wrote in the released note.

EBITDA for the first nine months stood at EUR55.6 million, up from EUR53.6 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net financial position amounted to EUR525.9 million, compared to EUR519.4 million as of September 30, 2022, while it was EUR411.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Looking ahead, the economic-financial highlights forecast Ebitda to 2026 at EUR133 million , up EUR55 million from the final 2022 figure. In addition, a net result - also to 2026 - at EUR41 million, up EUR9 million from the final 2022 figure.

Ascopiave on Thursday trades in the green by 2.3 percent at EUR2.21 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.