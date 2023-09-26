(Alliance News) - Ascopiave Spa announced Tuesday that the company's chairman, CEO and general manager, Nicola Cecconato, has bought back 10,000 ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.0514, for a total value of EUR20,514.

Ascopiave's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR2.02 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

