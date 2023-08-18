Key supply partners gather together to pledge commitment to Net Zero ambitions towards greater value creation for the semiconductor industry

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASE Holdings. NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), held its annual Supplier Day today to extend the company’s appreciation of all its suppliers and to present awards to the outstanding suppliers of 2022. The event was attended by 400 representatives from 100 suppliers that serve ASE Holdings’ subsidiaries – ASE, SPIL, and USI. As the leader in semiconductor assembly, test, materials, system design and manufacturing, suppliers play a critical role in supporting ASE Holdings’ business strategy and growth.

The extreme weather wreaking havoc around the world, from devastating floods and heatwaves in Asia and Europe to the raging wildfires that destroy homes and communities in the Americas, is proof that climate change is accelerating faster than ever. There is an urgent need for the world to take more action to slow down climate change. Stepping up to the challenge, ASE Holdings has invited twenty key supply partners to make a Net Zero Pledge and demonstrate commitment to reducing 20% emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. The pledge signals a collective move by ASE Holdings and its supply chain to work together and increase the breadth and depth of industry efforts in the race to net zero.

“Establishing long-term and stable partnerships with our suppliers is the anchor to ASE Holdings’ successive growth and continuous innovation,” said Tien Wu, COO of ASE Holdings. “In an uncertain economic climate exacerbated by market transformation, geopolitical tension, and social and climate stresses, we must stay united and forge stronger collaborations to better manage supply chain risks. As a technology leader, we are developing advanced packaging solutions for heterogeneous integration and chiplets, as well as enabling greater sustainability through smart factories and green manufacturing, social, and environmental stewardship. To accomplish these goals, it is imperative for us to build on the strengths of our supplier partnerships and continue delivering unrivalled value for the company, our customers and our stakeholders,” he continued.

“While expanding our product and service value to customers, ASE Holdings has strategically integrated the procurement function of all its subsidiaries to promote cross-domain synergy and achieve better performance,” said Andrew Tang, CPO of ASE Holdings. "Our symbiotic relationship with suppliers has allowed us to consistently meet our business goals, and at the same time, address the complexities of technological, operational, and global market demands together. Going forward, we will continue to streamline our procurement operations to provide a seamless engagement experience for our suppliers. Once again, we thank all suppliers for their invaluable support, and we look forward to taking our partnership to even greater heights,” he continued.

The ASE Supplier Day is held annually as a platform for ASE Holdings and its suppliers to network and exchange information, as well as to honor the best-in-class suppliers for the past fiscal year. These companies supply ASE Holdings with goods and services from equipment, raw materials, components, engineering, and various contract services. ASE Holdings will continue to steer the supply eco-system towards progress, resilience and co-prosperity, benefiting our environment, the economy, and the community.

Congratulations to the following award recipients* for their outstanding performance in FY2022:

Advantest Taiwan Inc

Hwa Shu Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd.

Nippon Micrometal Corp

Resonac Corporation

Shenmao Technology Inc

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

TOWA Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Co., Ltd.

*The company names are listed in alphabetical order.

