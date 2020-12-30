ASE Technology : 2020 November Monthly Revenues

Log in
Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com Tel: +886.2.6636.5678 http://www.aseglobal.com

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Announces Monthly Net Revenues*

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, R.O.C., DECEMBER 9, 2020 - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for November 2020.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)

Nov

Oct

Nov

Sequential

YoY

(NT$ Million)

2020

2020

2019

Change

Change

Net Revenues

50,665

47,915

38,456

+5.7%

+31.7%

Nov

Oct

Nov

Sequential

YoY

(US$ Million)

2020

2020

2019

Change

Change

Net Revenues

1,759

1,652

1,264

+6.5%

+39.2%

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)

Nov

Oct

Nov

Sequential

YoY

(NT$ Million)

2020

2020

2019

Change

Change

Net Revenues

24,286

23,075

22,838

+5.2%

+6.3%

Nov

Oct

Nov

Sequential

YoY

(US$ Million)

2020

2020

2019

Change

Change

Net Revenues

843

796

751

+6.0%

+12.3%

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 10:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
