Report Overview and Issuance Frequency

This is the first public release of ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC. CHUNG-LI BRANCH's (ASECL) sustainability report. ASECL provides integrated IC assembly, testing, and turnkey services. In the future, we will continue to provide responsible services to our customers and regularly publish annual reports on our outstanding performance across the economy, environment, and society (people/group). Presented in the sustainability report and made public are the operating results of the ASECL, including the financial performance and implementation of the corporate vision of sustainable management with actions. Released in 2023, this report is expected to be published on an annual basis. Since this is the first issue of ASECL's sustainability report, this report does not change any information provided in previous reports.

Reporting Boundaries and Coverage

The disclosure period of this report is from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and the report boundary is the Chung-Li Branch of ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC. ("ASECL"). The economic, environmental and social (people/group) oriented actions and various performance data are mainly based on ASECL. During the reporting period, there were no material changes in the organizational size, structure, ownership, and supply chains.

For more detailed information, please refer to the ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. 2022 Annual Report.

Compilation Guideline

This report is prepared and compiled according to the GRI 2021 Sustainability Reporting Standards. This report also follows the core option of the GRI Standards and contains the GRI Content Index. Among them, GRI 303 and GRI 403 of the specific topic standard are compared with the 2018 edition, GRI 207 is compared with the 2019 edition, and GRI 306 is compared with the 2020 edition. The GRI content index is provided in the appendix.

ESG Responsible departments and methods of quality management

To strengthen the integrity and credibility of the sustainability reports of the ASECL, the ESG Task Force follows the "Rules Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE Listed Companies" to establish a process for compiling sustainability reports and implementing internal or external audits. The procedure of verification shall be included in the company's "Internal Management Process", and this procedure shall be reported, reviewed, and approved for the suitability of the system.