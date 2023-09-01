About us Material topics Sustainability governance Supply chain management Environmental sustainability Social inclusion Appendix
Content
About this report
2
Letter from the Chairman
4
Sustainable Certification
5
SDGs x ESG Action Performance
6
Excellent Companies that Practice ESG
8
1
1 About us
9
About us
10
New Second Park
14
Smart factories
15
External participation
16
2 Material topics
18
Stakeholder engagement
19
The process of identifying material topics
23
Analysis and ranking of material topics
24
3 Sustainability Governance
27
Sustainability Commitment and Strategy
28
Ethical Corporate Management
31
Risk Management
34
4 Supply Chain Management
40
Sustainable Value Chain
41
Supplier Risk Assessment
45
Supply Chain Evaluation and Audit
47
Sustainable procurement
51
Customer service
52
5 Environmental Sustainability
53
"Product Lifecycle Management"
Management Status
54
Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
56
Energy Management
62
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
67
Air Pollution Control
71
Water Resource Management
72
Waste Management
75
Hazardous Substance Management
78
Noise Management
79
6 Social Inclusion
80
Employee Profile Distribution
81
Employee Rights and Benefits
88
Human Resource Development
92
Care-free workplace environment
95
Social care and mutual benefit
109
Appendix
117
About
This Report
Report Overview and Issuance Frequency
This is the first public release of ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC. CHUNG-LI BRANCH's (ASECL) sustainability report. ASECL provides integrated IC assembly, testing, and turnkey services. In the future, we will continue to provide responsible services to our customers and regularly publish annual reports on our outstanding performance across the economy, environment, and society (people/group). Presented in the sustainability report and made public are the operating results of the ASECL, including the financial performance and implementation of the corporate vision of sustainable management with actions. Released in 2023, this report is expected to be published on an annual basis. Since this is the first issue of ASECL's sustainability report, this report does not change any information provided in previous reports.
Reporting Boundaries and Coverage
The disclosure period of this report is from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and the report boundary is the Chung-Li Branch of ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC. ("ASECL"). The economic, environmental and social (people/group) oriented actions and various performance data are mainly based on ASECL. During the reporting period, there were no material changes in the organizational size, structure, ownership, and supply chains.
For more detailed information, please refer to the ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. 2022 Annual Report.
Compilation Guideline
This report is prepared and compiled according to the GRI 2021 Sustainability Reporting Standards. This report also follows the core option of the GRI Standards and contains the GRI Content Index. Among them, GRI 303 and GRI 403 of the specific topic standard are compared with the 2018 edition, GRI 207 is compared with the 2019 edition, and GRI 306 is compared with the 2020 edition. The GRI content index is provided in the appendix.
ESG Responsible departments and methods of quality management
To strengthen the integrity and credibility of the sustainability reports of the ASECL, the ESG Task Force follows the "Rules Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE Listed Companies" to establish a process for compiling sustainability reports and implementing internal or external audits. The procedure of verification shall be included in the company's "Internal Management Process", and this procedure shall be reported, reviewed, and approved for the suitability of the system.
2
Compilation
ESG Task Force
The EHS Division is responsible for the collective overall planning. The data disclosed in the report Data, Strategic Objectives, and Pe r fo r m a n c e I n d i c a t o rs a re provided by different responsible units, and the ESG Task Force compiles, corrects and revises such data.
Internal Review
Relevant responsible departments
and executives
Ea c h u n i t s h a l l co n f i r m t h e wholeness and accuracy of the complete report, and the highest unit officers will conduct the final approvals.
External Assurance
TUV NORD Taiwan Co., Ltd.
To further support the accuracy and credibility of this Report:
- Chung-LiBranch has designated a third-party independent verification institution, TUV NORD Taiwan Co., Ltd., to provide an external guarantee for the information disclosed in the report. TUV introduced the AA1000AS v3 Type 1 and the Moderate Assurance application as the verification basis to ensure that the content of this report complies with the GRI Guidelines and the AA1000AP (2018) accountability principles.
- The Financial Statement has been disclosed in the financial report of the ASE Holding Group. Please refer to the"ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.' Financial Report"for more information
Finalization
Corporate Sustainability Committee
Finally, the report is submitted to the Corporate Sustainability C o m m i t t e e f o r r e v i e w a n d finalization.
Contact Information
To fulfil the responsibility of corporate information disclosure, this report was also published on our official website for easy access. If you have any suggestions or queries about the "ASECL 2022 Sustainability Report", please contact us as follows:
ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC. CHUNG-LI BRANCH
EHS Division: Director C.S. Yuan
Address: No. 550, Sec. 1, Zhonghua Rd., Zhongli Dist., Taoyuan City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Tel.: +886-3-452-7121
Website:https://www.asecl.com.tw/index.html
Email: codecompliance@aseglobal.com
3
Letter from the Chairman
In 2022, with the gradual lifting of the various COVID-19 prevention restrictions, the world entered the post- epidemic era, which not only changed the global economic development and human lifestyles but our daily lives are now also more strongly connected to the semiconductor industry. In the year 2022, the globe was in a critical stage of economic recovery and digital transformation. In recent years, the ASECL has been committed to improving core technologies, including industrial artificial intelligence and large data analysis. Moreover, to improve production capacity and efficiency, we built the new second park, with the ground-breaking ceremony being held in July 2022. In addition to improving product quality and efficiency, we expect to use the core capability to help the world get through the post-epidemic era. On the other hand, due to changes in the global environment in recent years, we have a deep realization regarding the challenges that climate and social-related risks will bring to corporate sustainable management.
Low-carbon sustainability is the ultimate goal that the entire world is pursuing. Smart manufacturing is core to strengthening enterprises' competitiveness. We adopt diversified but flexible sustainable strategies, hoping to achieve a balance between the environment and the economy. We comply with the Sustainable Development Goals formulated by ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., the parent company, and have won the highest score among the entire industries of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for 7 consecutive years, as well as the "Climate Change" leadership level of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for 6 consecutive years. In terms of sustainable development management and goals, the Corporate Sustainability Committee of the ASECL is primarily responsible for planning and implementing sustainable goals, making a blueprint plan
of corporate social responsibility, and implementing sustainable DNA into daily operations so that the ASECL can take the ESG performance into account while pursuing sales performance growth. In terms of carbon emission management, we continue to try to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions caused by business operations. Furthermore, by promoting energy-saving measures and purchasing green power and renewable energy, the GHG intensity has decreased by over 8% compared with that of the base year of 2015. Moreover, we have responded to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are committed to reducing the GHG emissions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 35% by 2030, and to achieving Net-Zero Emissions of the office and production sites by 2050. In the future, we'll set more rigorous carbon reduction goals and be devoted to the achievement of global Net Zero Emissions.
We have also continued to promote a circular economy with four main themes, "High Value, Low Carbon, Waste Reduction, and Wisdom." By improving material circulation, resource efficiency will be maximized and we'll be able to manage consumed resources as well. Firstly, regarding water resource consumption, to improve the circulation of water resources and respond to the issue of global water resource shortage, we introduced the ISO 46001 Water efficiency management systems, adopting the water-saving method in the manufacturing process and improving water recycling technology to increase the recycling of water resources and the reduction of water consumption as much as possible. The overall water intake density has therefore decreased by 9.4% compared with that of 2021. Secondly, regarding waste management, we mainly follow a circular economy and aim to achieve the goal of environmental sustainability. Through continuous waste recycling and reduction, the intensity of hazardous waste
has dropped by 11.4% compared with that of 2021. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of non-hazardous waste has reached 100% zero waste in landfills since 2020. In the future, we hope to spread the circular economy philosophy to upstream and downstream customers and suppliers and expect to build a semiconductor industry chain that will reach full material circulation and zero wastage. Besides, we received the Platinum Grade full score award from the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) in 2022, which exactly represents the excellent performance of the ASE Group in environmental protection, labor rights, and ethics aspects.
The year 2022 was the first year that the ASECL published a Sustainability Report. We fully recognize the infinite possibilities of sustainable development, which is also a centennial business that benefits the company itself as well as others. We'll continue to improve and implement corporate sustainable management, take actual actions to fulfill the earth's citizen re s p o n s i b i l i t i e s a n d m a ke a
contribution to the environment, society (people/group), and the economy while creating a win- win situation for the enterprise as well. We look forward to moving forward, hand in hand, with all the stakeholders toward a sustainable future.
T.S. Chen
Chairman
4
