ASE Technology : Announcement of the Company's completion to buy back shares of the Company from open market
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
15:57:15
Subject
Announcement of the Company's completion to buy
back shares of the Company from open market
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):54,244,275,414
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/07
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):55,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):90~150
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/09~2021/12/30
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):55,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):5,734,863,012
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):104.27
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):55,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):1.25%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
