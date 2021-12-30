Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASE Technology : Announcement of the Company's completion to buy back shares of the Company from open market

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 15:57:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's completion to buy
back shares of the Company from open market
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):54,244,275,414
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/07
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):55,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):90~150
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/09~2021/12/30
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):55,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):5,734,863,012
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):104.27
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):55,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):1.25%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
03:27aASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's completion to buy back shares of the Compan..
PU
03:27aASE TECHNOLOGY : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirem..
PU
12/28ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, SPIL, which has signed the cont..
PU
12/28Spil Subsidiary of Ase Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Signs the Contract of Facility Engi..
CI
12/24ASE TECHNOLOGY : Supplementary announcement on behalf of subsidiary Universal Scientific I..
PU
12/23ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, SPIL, that the Company's BOD to..
PU
12/22ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, ASE Inc., of Board's resolution to ..
PU
12/22ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, ASE, Inc., of donating NT$100M for ..
PU
12/21ASE TECHNOLOGY : ASEH named on Benchmark of Sustainable Manufacturing Companies 2021 Taiwa..
PU
12/21ASE TECHNOLOGY : ASEH Awarded receives Gold Award for SDG 13 Climate Action Sustainability..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 564 B 20 376 M 20 376 M
Net income 2021 62 786 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 4 721 M 4 721 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
Yield 2021 5,03%
Capitalization 454 B 16 391 M 16 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 104 471
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 106,00 TWD
Average target price 129,95 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hung Ssu Tung Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chien Shen Chang Chairman
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Du Tsuen Uang Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.30.38%16 391
ASML HOLDING N.V.76.96%331 614
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION53.88%100 826
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED72.24%90 646
ENTEGRIS, INC.44.54%18 901
QORVO, INC.-5.91%17 243