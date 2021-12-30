ASE Technology : Announcement of the Company's completion to buy back shares of the Company from open market

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):54,244,275,414 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/07 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):55,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):90~150 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/09~2021/12/30 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):55,000,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):5,734,863,012 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):104.27 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):55,000,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):1.25% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None