ASE Technology : Announcement of the capital reduction as a result of cancellation of treasury stocks
03/05/2022 | 12:39am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/05
Time of announcement
13:25:15
Subject
Announcement of the capital reduction as a
result of cancellation of treasury stocks
Date of events
2022/03/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/01/07
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/03/04
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the capital reduction:The amount of paid-in capital was
NT$44,080,187,320; the total shares outstanding were 4,408,018,732 shares;
Net worth per share was NT$59.9
(2)After the capital reduction:The amount of paid-in capital is
NT$43,530,187,320; the total shares outstanding are 4,353,018,732 shares;
Net worth per share is NT$60.7
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
After the capital amendment registration: The amount of paid-in capital was
NT$43,530,187,320; the total shares outstanding were 4,353,018,732 shares.
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 05:38:01 UTC.