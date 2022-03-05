ASE Technology : Announcement of the capital reduction as a result of cancellation of treasury stocks

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/01/07 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/03/04 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the capital reduction:The amount of paid-in capital was NT$44,080,187,320; the total shares outstanding were 4,408,018,732 shares; Net worth per share was NT$59.9 (2)After the capital reduction:The amount of paid-in capital is NT$43,530,187,320; the total shares outstanding are 4,353,018,732 shares; Net worth per share is NT$60.7 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: After the capital amendment registration: The amount of paid-in capital was NT$43,530,187,320; the total shares outstanding were 4,353,018,732 shares.