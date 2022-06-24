ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of 2022 General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the proposal of 2021 annual audit report 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: a. Approved the proposal of Re-appointment of auditors b. Approved the amendments of Procedures for Loaning of Funds 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None