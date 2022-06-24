ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of 2022 General Meeting
06/24/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI
Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of 2022 General
Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/24
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the proposal of 2021 annual audit report
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
a. Approved the proposal of Re-appointment of auditors
b. Approved the amendments of Procedures for Loaning of Funds
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
